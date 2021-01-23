Lungu not scared of convention – PF

THE PF says President Edgar Lungu is not scared of a convention as has been insinuated by his critics.

On Thursday, The Mast published a lead story where GEARS Initiative executive director McDonald Chipenzi alleged that President Lungu was scared of going for a convention, hence the use of youths to call for his endorsements.

Chipenzi believes the President’s profound fear could be hinged on alleged growing dissent within the PF, “over his third term bid.”

“He is afraid of losing at the convention due to his desire to navigate for a Third Term in office,” said Chipenzi. “I hope he is not learning bad lessons from long serving leaders like Yoweri Museveni. [It] would be embarrassing to allow opposition parties to hold theirs first when the ruling party’s convention is at sea. The ruling party would want all political parties to be in its shoes/quagmire of not holding party conventions ahead of the August general election, to avoid any one party laughing at the other.”

But Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba said there was no dissent in the ruling party that President Lungu could fear.

Kamba who accused Chipenzi of speaking for the opposition UPND, said those were imaginations of PF critics.

“Our candidate, we have already endorsed President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as Lusaka Province. And we are going with him as our presidential candidate in this year’s August general election. What they’re doing is to divide the party,” he said. “And this is why they’re thinking that there may be people in the party who are not in support of President Lungu’s candidature, that is a lie. Let them concentrate on what they’re going to do for the Zambian people. Let them tell the Zambian people what is it we have failed as the PF. They’re so scared and this is why they want to make sure that they block him using the so-called third term issues which are not even there. The Constitutional Court ruled over that matter, and that is water under the bridge.”

Kamba outlined reasons the PF are insisting on President Lungu as their candidate.

He compared President Lungu to Juventus star and Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo.

“And why are we putting Edgar Lungu as our candidate? In football, I’ll borrow [Lusaka Province PF chairman] Paul Moonga’s words, he’s our Cristiano Ronaldo. We’re going to make sure that he wins,” Kamba said. “He has performed in terms of performance; he has scored beautiful goals. And you know in politics, goals are development. You talk of hospitals, you go to Lusaka’s Chilenje, you go to Matero, you go to Chawama clinic and see how these which were clinics today look like. They’re now level one hospitals. You go to Chingwele, you’ll see that the facility is no longer the way it used to be some three, four years ago.”

In agriculture, Kamba said Eastern Province which used to ridicule the ruling party can no longer do that.

“You go into the agriculture sector; we are having a bumper harvest even in the 2020-2021 season because of the good policies of agriculture which have been brought up by the good leadership of His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Today in Eastern Province farmers cannot call PF as paya farmer (kill the farmer), that one is gone,” he said. “They cannot point at our failures in agriculture sector. You know, Eastern Province thrives on agriculture, there are no minerals in Eastern Province. People there live through agricultural activities: tobacco, groundnuts, maize; and we are happy that in the agriculture sector we have delivered. As I am speaking, all farmers have been paid by the Food Reserve Agency for the maize which they sold to the government. As I am speaking today, farmers they have received fertiliser in all the districts of this country, in all the provinces.”

Kamba added infrastructure as another sector where the PF has scored.

“You go into the road infrastructure people they’ve even stopped talking about roads now. What they’re saying is that we’re not going to eat roads, forgetting that even in agriculture we have delivered. We’ve got good roads in Lusaka, we’ve got… today when you go to Chingola you’re not going to see Chingola the way it used to be some two, three years ago. We have worked in terms of road infrastructure,” said Kamba. “The houses for the men and women in uniform, go to [Lusaka’s] Buffalo Park today and see what is happening. We’re building thousands of houses for the police officers, Zambia Army officers, for the ZAF officers, prisons. All these policies, I think Zambian people are able to see. So, I can challenge Chipenzi to tell us where we have failed as the party in government, as a government. And what is it that they’re going to do where we have failed?”