M’membe mourns Chilinda, Muyenga

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe says the late Fr Charles Chilinda and Fr Patrick Muyenga will both be remembered for the many years of selfless service they dedicated not only to the Catholic Church in Zambia but also generally to all the people of the country.

Fr Chilinda and Fr Muyenga passed away after both earlier testing positive to COVID-19.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we convey our heartfelt condolences to Catholic Church, friends and families of Fr Charles Chilinda and Fr Patrick Muyenga who we have both lost due to COVID-19. Rest in eternal peace Fr Chilinda and Fr Muyenga,” said Dr M’membe.

Meanwhile, Archdiocese of Kasama, Archbishop Ignatius Chama has with immediate effect closed three parishes in the Archdiocese due to COVID -19.

According to communications secretary of Archdiocese, Fr Nicholas Kaliminwa, Archbishop Chama said the closure of the three parishes was because some priests and parish staff in the affected parishes had tested positive for COVID -19.

Archbishop Chamba named the affected parishes as St Margaret Mungwi Parish, St Kizzito Henry Kapata Parish and St Peter’s Luwingu Parish.

He said St Margaret’s Mungwi parish priest Fr Matthews Mwamba and the Catechist had both tested positive for Coronavirus.

Archbishop Chama advised Christians who went to visit the parish priest and the Catechist to go for testing so that they know their health status.

And Archbishop Chama also advised Christians in Henry Kapata that Fr Ivo Chaebwa of St Kizzito Henry Kapata had also tested positive for COVID- 19 hence also those who visited the priest should go for testing.

He said Fr Joseph Kondolo of St Peter’s Luwingu Parish also tested positive for COVID-19 thus all those Christians who visited him should go for testing.

Archbishop Chama implored Christians to continue observing the health guidelines.