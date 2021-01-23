PEOPLE MUST GOVERN…I see declining levels of trust in politicians, religious and traditional leaders – M’membe

FRED M’membe says if public trust in Zambia’s politicians is not quickly restored, the result will be Zambia having an ineffective and illegitimate government.

Dr M’membe, the Socialist Party president, was commenting on Zambians’ loss of trust in politicians.

He reminds Zambians that leaders lead, the people govern while regretting that “they have allowed politicians [to] lead and govern.”

In a statement, Dr M’membe said there was a very serious decline of public trust in the country’s politicians.

He regretted that politicians were generally known to be liars and crooks who were out to enrich themselves and their families.

Dr M’membe said wherever he had been, “I have been asked not to do what other politicians do – lie!”

“I tell them I am not a politician to do what the politicians are doing – I am a revolutionary,” he said. “But this mistrust doesn’t seem to be limited to politicians. I see declining levels of trust in the country, whether it is public confidence in government and elected officials or their trust of each other.”

He added that he sees declining levels of trust in Zambia’s religious and traditional leaders, in school teachers and among family members.

Dr M’membe said he believes that the interplay between the trust issues in the public and the interpersonal sphere had made it harder to solve some of the country’s problems.

He, however, noted that his greatest worry was that the capacity of leaders to implement policies depended crucially on trust.

Dr M’membe said without trust in politicians, governments and institutions, support for the necessary revolutionary changes becomes difficult to mobilise, particularly where short-term sacrifices are involved and long-term gains might be less tangible.

“The sharp decline in trust in politicians and government is serving to underline that trust is an essential, yet often overlooked, ingredient in successful policy-making,” he said.

Dr M’membe said a decline in trust could lead to lower rates of compliance with rules and regulations.

“Citizens and businesses can also become more risk-averse, delaying investment, innovation and employment decisions that are essential to regain efficiency and jumpstart growth,” he said.

Dr M’membe said nurturing trust represented an investment in revolutionary transformation and social well-being for the future.

He added that trust was both an input to revolutionary changes.

Dr M’membe said such revolutionary change was necessary for the implementation of transformative measures.

“As a result, trust in politicians and government by citizens and businesses is essential for the effective and efficient policy-making both in good times and bad,” he said. “Investing in trust should be considered as a new and central approach to restoring economic growth and reinforcing social cohesion.”

Dr M’membe noted that the biggest challenge was how to restore public trust in the country’s politicians and their governments or how to make progress without such trust.

“If we don’t quickly restore public trust in our politicians, the result will be ineffective and illegitimate government, and declining social and economic well-being,” he said. “Therefore, whoever wins the August 12 elections must address this problem as a matter of urgency.”

Dr M’membe further said without trust, Zambians would have diminished capacity to meet complex, long-term challenges.

He said weakening political trust eroded authority and civic engagement, reduced support for evidence-based public policies and promoted risk aversion in the government.

“This also creates the space for the rise of authoritarian-populist forces or other forms of independent representation,” Dr M’membe said.

“Bridging the trust divide between citizens and politicians is no easy task. Clearly, the connection between the Zambian people and their politicians is hanging by a rather tenuous thread. What needs to be done to reverse the decline?”

He said his simple approach had been to ask people what they would do if they had to deal or work with people they did not trust.

“You don’t leave them on their own; it’s tight marking. I also remind them that leaders lead, the people govern,” said Dr M’membe. “They have allowed politicians [to] lead and govern. This time around they must govern. What they can’t do for themselves nobody will do it for them. I tell them that revolutionary democracy is a growth in the confidence in the power of ordinary people to transform their country, and thus transform themselves.”