The Perspective, with Edward Bwalya Phiri: Expert advice on Zambia’s ailing economy

At the height of the economic recession in the US and some European countries, in the 1930s, former Potus Herbert Hoover, who had preferred the monetarist theories to Keynesian macroeconomics, admonished that, “Economic depression cannot be cured by legislative action or executive pronouncements. Economic wounds must be healed by the action of the cells of the economic body – the producers and consumers themselves.”

Despite being directed to the ailing economies at the time, Hoover’s inescapable advice still holds a genuine economic efficacy, even among the contemporary economies and that include Zambia’s ailing economy.

On The Perspective today, focus is still on stagflation [recession-inflation] and I am specifically talking about how we can fix it. Last week I wrote in this column that, “…it will be so challenging for the economy of Zambia to come out of recession this year, especially firstly because of the heightened inflation that is going to frustrate efforts to end recession. Secondly because of the further deteriorating economic fundamentals; such as unemployment, debt distress and unsubdued fiscal deficit….”

According to the 2020 Economic Recovery Plan [ERP] report, “’The economy in 2020 [was] projected to contract to –4.2 per cent…’’ and Bloomberg too reported that, “’Zambian inflation quickened for the fourth straight month in December due to food prices…. Annual food inflation accelerated to 20.2 per cent in December, a four-year high, from 16.8 per cent a month earlier… Prices growth has exceeded the central bank’s target band of 6 per cent to 8 per cent for 20 months and is forecast to remain above the range for the next two years, according to Bank of Zambia.”

A monetarism leaning economic commentator, Jon Meade Huntsman Jr., a business executive cum politician and diplomat, once proffered that “…economic recovery must be earned. And must be earned by entrepreneurs and it will be earned by small businesses.’’ And in Hoover’s wisdom, “The most essential factor to economic recovery today is the restoration of confidence.”

Further, the father of Monetarist theories and the 1976 Nobel Prize Laureate, Milton Friedman too weighed in on the matter. In his December 29, 1967 presidential speech to the American Economic Association [AEA], he said that, “Our economic system will work best when producers and consumers, employers and employees, can proceed with full confidence that the average level of prices will behave in a known way in the future-preferably that it will be highly stable [or have a minimal rate of inflation].”

According to a report by Bloomberg, Zambian inflation has been on an upward swing for almost two years and is projected to continue for two more years, making it a four-year straight inflationary trajectory. Truth be told, that is a sign of an imminent collapse of the currency and ultimately the economy, unless a stop is made to this economic trend.

One fundamental truth is that government is mandated to maintain inflation [to stabilise prices] to its barest minimum. And when it fails, it will be considered to have conspired to rob the poor and vulnerable, especially, of their hard earned income and condemn them to extremely harsh living conditions. John Maynard Keynes at one time postulated that, “By a continuing process of inflation, government can confiscate, secretly and unobserved, an important part of the wealth of their citizens.”

And Alexander Bwalya Chikwanda, former finance minister, could not agree more with Keynes’ proposition. In his 2015 budget speech, Chikwanda said that, “Higher inflation adversely affects the poor majority of our people who have no way of protecting their incomes.”

And so, according to S. Adams, “…the principal economic objectives pursued by most governments: [are] full employment, price stability [zero inflation], economic growth and balance of payments.’’ And Friedman opined that, “There is least agreement about the role that various instruments of policy can and should play in achieving the several goals.”

There are two methods used in dealing with macroeconomics. These are the Keynesian and Monetarism approaches. And according to S. Adams, Keynesian economics, “…emphasises the instability of the market economies and the need for active government policy to manage those economies.’’ Monetarism economics, “…emphasise the stability of market economics and the limited role for government management of the economy.’’ Whereas Keynesian macroeconomic have proved ineffective, Monetarism on the other hand have proved to be helpful.

In the 1970s, Milton Friedman helped the US to come out of the stagflation cycle through his recommendations of ending the expansionary monetary policy. Among Friedman’s prescriptions was the deregulation of the economy. He argued that, “Cutting government spending and government intrusion in the economy will almost surely involve immediate gain for many, short-term pain for the few, and long-term gain for all.”

This position was supported by Ludwig von Mises who also said that, “Every government intervention [in the marketplace] creates unintended consequences, which lead to calls for further government intervention.’’ I must confess that like Milton Friedman, Ludwig von Mises, Richard Froyen and others, I too am a proponent of the new Monetarism economics, with a well-known biasness towards monetary policy.

For Zambia’s current economic situation [stagflation], I have adopted the position proffered by Philip Hardwick and others, who wrote that, “To have the hope of achieving all the targets at the same time, there should be at least as many policy instruments as there are policy targets…. Since policy targets and instruments are not independent, it is essential to coordinate all the policy instruments in such a way that all targets are aimed at simultaneously.”

Arising from the monetarism perspective, it is important to note that money plays a major role in macroeconomics, hence the preference for a monetary policy [money supply and interest rates] approach to the fiscal policy [tax and government spending]. According to the quantity theory of money, there is an inverse relationship between money supply and interest rates [credit prices] either in the short-term or long-term. And so in order to deal with inflation, the reserve [central] bank will have to constrict the money supply through high interest rates and this will result in reduced prices.

Off course, this will seem to be a harsh measure in the short-term; as it will result into a further negative growth of the economy. However, the economy will rebound, stabilise and begin to grow in the long run. This is a healthier approach than Keynesianism, which is the exact opposite of this.

Though monetarist theories advocate for deregulation of the economy, you never have a perfect free market, neither can you completely do away with government’s intervention in macroeconomics. However, you can limit government’s intrusion on the money market.

One of the fundamental points in monetarism is that money supply growth must be pegged with the GDP growth rate. There the central bank must set a fixed annul money supply growth rate in tandem with the average growth rate. For instance in the US, the money supply growth rate was pegged between 4 and 5 per cent because the average growth rate of its economy was at 3 per cent. The idea is to avoid sudden swings that result into inflation. According to Friedman, “Every inflation is produced by monetary expansion, mostly to meet the overriding demands….”

In a nutshell, what Zambia needs is to restore confidence in the economy by resolving inflation by raising the credit price. Then ensure a gradual monetary growth. According to Friedman, “…[a] steady monetary growth would provide a monetary climate favourable to the effective operation of those basic forces of enterprise, ingenuity, invention, hard work, and thrift that are the true springs of economic growth. For today I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP.

For comments: elbardogma@yahoo.com