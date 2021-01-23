Tonga hails acquisition of Mopani shareholding

ENOCK Tonga says if there is any decision worth commending which PF under President Edgar Lungu has made since 2015, it’s the one taken to acquire the remaining 90 per cent shareholding in Mopani Copper Mines.

Tonga described the decision as being better late than never.

“Following my numerous policy publication on diverse platforms since 2014; on how best we can run the mines and most recent one being published on Monday January 4, 2021, headed ‘Mining and minerals development – more than what meets the eye’, which publication, I have received and continue to receive highest accolades home and abroad, it is gratifying to learn that ZCCM-IH in addition to its 10 per cent shareholding in Mopani Copper Mines Plc has now acquired the other 90 per cent shareholding,” Tonga said. “Being a former employee of Mopani Copper Mines PLC, Mufulira division, as an administration assistant – worked both underground and on surface for not less than seven years, whose mine number was M62305, and resigned on 13 January 2008 in the pursuit of accounting studies; and in the absence of other information which the people of Zambia might not be preview to – since we are dealing with a closed door Patriotic Front (PF) governance system, which does not believe in transparency…”

He said whether made for the sole purpose to win political mileage or not, he wholeheartedly commended the PF government for the right decision and giving a listening ear to his desire to have all mines repossessed by the regime.

“We can do more as a nation. It is my fervent prayer to God Almighty, the Creator of our lives, that this does not turn into another PF political scandal, since the PF administration is best known for political scandals when it comes to reversing decisions overnight,” Tonga said.

He said apart from agriculture and other sectors of Zambia’s economy, mining at present remains a strategic economic sector for the country.

Tonga said it was not wise to gamble with Zambia’s economic heartbeat by allowing the sector to be run by any “Jim and Jack” or foreign investors who care less about the country’s well-being and are not ready to carry out their day-to-day business activities as the law demands.

“Zambians must own the mines. Minerals are theirs, given to them by God the Creator. It is just that simple. No argument about it!” said Tonga. “What remains for me and my party now is as follows: Zambian conglomerate to run the mines on a tax concession basis for a period of not less 15 years, suppliers to the mines be all Zambian run companies, process copper into finished products right here in Zambia and have all the living individuals and institutions which were involved in fake deals of privatisation, tried and jailed by the courts of law expeditiously.”