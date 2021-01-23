Trump is a bad example to democracy – envoy

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires David Young says racial injustice is a very serious challenge in the USA.

And Young says the behaviour of immediate past US president Donald Trump is a bad example to Democracy.

In an interview, Young admitted that racial injustice is a challenge the US has to address among other tests.

“What we need to do is take clear action to combat the racial injustice that is a very serious problem in United States. President [Joseph] Biden basically states that there are four major challenges, four crises that he wants to focus on. One is the COVID-19 pandemic, you know we have had 400,000 people die, this the worst COVID-19 problem in the world and then the economic challenges that is linked to it, the business shutting down, jobs going away, people being hungry, you know big challenges in the economy and the next is racial injustice,” Young said.

Further, Young said the climate challenge is also one to be addressed not only in America but the entire world.

“If you look at these four challenges, the difference that you have seen in the last 24 hours, President Biden is saying clearly, transparently, honestly and truthfully we have these challenges…Climate change is real, racial discrimination and injustice is real, Covid is real. You know and we didn’t hear that two days ago. I think the first step to making changes and making progress is acknowledging your problem and taking steps to confront them and taking action,” he said.

Young said he is very confident that the US would make progress although racists exist all over the world.

He said President Biden may not completely eradicate racism but is assured that the US would make progress in dealing with the clear racial injustices.

And Young said the fact that Trump was impeached for the second time by the House of Representatives shows that his behaviour was very unfortunate and problematic.

He has urged the establishment of strong institutions of governance.

Young said if the US didn’t have strong institutions the issue regarding the Trump debacle would have been worse.

Young said what happened in the US on January 6, the storming of the Capitol Hill by Trump supporters, was terrible.

He said what America desperately needs is to strengthen its unity, democratic freedoms, and not tolerate hate speech.

“I think he [Trump] is going on trial in the Senate for the impeachment and frankly we will have to see what happens…clearly he has been censured very strongly not only Democrats but even Republicans, his own party has said he did things that deserve impeachment because he had done such incitement of violence, refusing to recognise the results which courts recognised were free and fair,” said Young. “He is a bad example, there is no doubt and I think going forward one thing we can say is that US institutions have proven to be very strong. President Biden yesterday [Wednesday] said we were tested and we were up for the challenge because institutions were strong but electoral bodies, electoral commissions, courts those were essential elements to strong institutions and my thought is that we all have to strive to strengthen institutions because if US didn’t have those we would have been worse, I think our institutions were tested.”