UPND, PF predict victory in Vubwi council by-election

EASTERN Province minister Makebi Zulu says the Vubwi council chairperson by-election is not a contest but an endorsement of the PF because of the many developments it has done in the district.

But Vubwi district UPND chairperson Charles Nyoka says PF should not dream that it can win the Vubwi by-election.

In an interview, Zulu who is also Malambo member of parliament said the people of Vubwi have every reason to vote for the PF in next month’s by-election.

“The people of Vubwi have every reason to vote for PF. Firstly Vubwi was not a district until the Patriotic Front came into power and with the declaration of Vubwi as a district has come with a lot of benefits,” he said. “They have a district administration; district hospital and they have a post office. The road network is being improved. Of course we have been working on the township roads and we have been working on the Chipata/Vubwi road – we have supplied the necessary farming inputs that they need in Vubwi and we have provided the Social Cash Transfer.”

Zulu said the government has invested greatly in Vubwi.

“The people of Vubwi can see what exactly we have done. So it is not a contest for us, it is an endorsement of the many developments that the people of Vubwi have seen. So this whole election for us it’s just a process of endorsements,” he said. “We are not contesting against other parties. The other parties are escorting us – all are being witnesses to the endorsement by the people of Vubwi for the good work that we are doing as government.”

Zulu said the PF would always preach peace in its campaigns.

“Eastern Province is not known for violence because we are a family and we believe that whoever is standing on different party tickets are related to us in the community,” he said. “So we do not necessarily have to fight, we do not necessarily need to be violent in our approach because we believe in the ballot and the ballot is going to say who has won. Obviously, PF is going to take the day.”

PF has adopted Vincent Mwale, UPND has fielded Given Sakala and Faindani Mbewe is standing on MMD ticket.

And Nyoka said going by what is obtaining on the ground, UPND would scoop the by-election.

“Let the PF continue dreaming. There is nothing that PF has done here. If PF is dreaming that they will get this seat come 4th February, then their dream is wrong. UPND will scoop this seat. The PF has failed and the people have rejected them,” said Nyoka. “Right now, we are in Manota and the people are saying no to PF. In Sindemisale people are saying no to PF, in Zozwe people are saying no to PF. Things are not okay in Vubwi. This is simple Vubwi but with great ideas. There has been a lot of intimidation from the PF here but people are determined to vote out PF. This will be a litmus test.”