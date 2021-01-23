ZAMBIA, GUINEA IN ‘GRUDGE’ FIXTURE

[By Darious Kapembwa in Limbe, Cameroun]

CHIPOLOPOLO date Guinea in a CHAN grudge match tonight when they clash in a top two penultimate Group D fixture at Limbe Omnisports stadium.

Both sides made flying starts to the Cameroun tournament campaign on January 19 with victories over their respective opponents.

Guinea come into the game leading Group D, following a 3-0 win over Namibia.

Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s Zambia are second on goal difference, following a 2-0 victory over Tanzania.

The match sets up a defining duel for a top two quarterfinal confirmation for the winner with a game to spare.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo have a score to settle with Guinea dating back to four years ago in the same tournament.

Guinea ended Chipolopolo ‘s 2016 CHAN in the quarterfinals following a 5-4 post-match penalty win when the tie ended scoreless after extra time.

Those memories are still fresh in the minds of CHAN veterans, namely Chipolopolo captain Adrian Chama and Spencer Sautu who were among the successful spot-kick takers.

“We have seen the team of Guinea, it will be very tough, we shall find a way in our own way to close what we could close and expose what we can. We are here to play football not to issue threats to anyone, so we will let the football speak on the ground,” Micho said in his pre-match press conference.

“We are playing a very good team; we need to give them maximum respect. In a tournament like this one, every team has moments of danger and moments of vulnerability. I believe in the players we have; in the preparations we are doing and these matches are decided on small details; that’s why we are doing everything we can.”

On the return of captain Adrian Chama who missed the first due to suspension, Micho described it as a return of a trusted general to the battle front.

And Chama said: “We are ready to face Guinea. We know it will not be easy but we are ready for the task. Tomorrow’s (today’s) game is going to be an entertaining one, it will give direction as who tops group D.”

Benson Sakala and Albert Kangwanda remain side-lined as they recover from minor injuries, but they could be available in the last group game against Namibia, according to team doctor George Phiri.

Guinea coach Mohammed Bangura said it would be tactically tough to face the Micho-coached Chipolopolo.

Micho would obviously tamper with his central defence pairing after Chama’s return.

The match kicks off at 18:00 hours Zambian time and will be live on TopStar.