11 UNIP members ask court to set aside order staying proceedings against Tilyenji

ELEVEN members of UNIP have asked the Lusaka High Court to set aside an ex-parte order granted to party president Tiliyenji Kaunda which stayed proceedings in a matter where they have sued him and others for illegal stay in office.

The members have sued Tilyenji and others for performing functions of members of the central committee following the expiration of their term in 2005.

Fackson Njobvu and 10 others argue that the outgoing executive members have obtained the stay to continue their stay in office which is contrary to the party constitution.

In this matter, Njobvu and 10 others have cited party vice-president Njekwa Anamela, secretary general Alfred Banda and administrative secretary Welfare Mfune, seeking an order that outgoing MCCs and the recognised interim MCCs follow the Registrar of Societies’ administrative directive to jointly organise and hold a congress by forming one working group.

According to skeleton arguments and list of authorities in support of summons to set aside an order ex-parte to stay proceedings dated December 14, 2020, Njovu and others have argued that Tilyenji and his accomplices were not entitled to a stay of proceedings.

They claim that the outgoing executive members of UNIP had obtained the stay in order to derail the course of justice.

Njovu and his colleagues stated that the defendants obtained the order of stay to protect their personal interest against the party and general membership.

The 11 contended that the four executive members had not been merely mobilising the party or participating in elections, but that their interests had been merely to sell party properties around the country.

They stated that several members had been preparing and building their ground work in constituencies and wards so as to contest in the 2021 elections in order to keep the party alive.

The 11 contended that staying the proceedings would also affect the contempt proceedings which would be halted and also halting the efforts to organise the joint congress.

“The defendants are avoiding to go to the congress and are staying the injunction which opened the window for the Congress which would benefit the defendants, and the congress was the only way for parties to express their opinion,” the plaintiffs said.

Njobvu and others stated that setting aside the order of stay would not prejudice the defendants in any way.