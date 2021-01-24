A hardworking cat can successfully challenge Charles Banda – headman

HEADMAN Nyamtuma Phackson Njobvu of Kapoche Constituency says people should go for productive leaders whom they are proud of.

Recently, Kapoche member of parliament Charles Banda told electorates that there was no member of parliament in the history of Kapoche Constituency who had delivered development the way he has done.

He boasted about the 123 boreholes he had delivered, 20 bridges, various gravel roads graded, donations and other things.

Dr Banda branded those aspiring for the seat as warthogs who raise their tails but were ashamed over the development he had fostered.

He vowed to politically finish the aspirants one-by-one when campaign time starts.

But in a press statement, the traditional leader said Dr Banda’s absence in the area from 2016 to 2019 was a signal enough that he was not a good leader.

Njobvu said if elections were to be held today, even if he stands against a cat, Dr Banda would lose because he had failed to develop the area.

“When you are an MP, you should be close to the people. The current member of parliament Dr Charles Banda, we voted for him in 2016 and off he went till 2019 and now. What has he seen that he comes now? We don’t want to be cheated. We don’t want to be touched in the eyes. This time we need productive leaders whom we can be proud of,” he stated.

Njobvu stated that Dr Banda was not needed by electorates in the area to the extent that a hard working cat would successfully challenge him.

When reminded that Dr Banda has drilled about 123 boreholes in various areas, 20 bridges at various crossing points, grading roads and several donations to various institutions, Njobvu said that is government money and not his own monies that he could boast about.

“Where was he in 2017? Where was he in 2018-2019? Now he is seen elections drawing close, he now gets monies he had banked to cheat us with! He is trying to touch our eyes even though it is not his monies that he should boast about. It’s government money, not his,” Njobvu said. “Let’s see where we stand as Kapoche residents – we don’t want to be touched in the eyes again. We want clean and straightforward development from a person who will well represent us.”

He added that people of Kapoche were geared to vote for Luckson Lungu who from 2017 has been using own money to help the constituency.

“All of us in Kapoche, let’s appreciate Luckson Lungu for the work he is doing for us. We should not compare him to the one in power who uses government monies…from 2017 to date he is still with us in our problems in Kapoche,” Njobvu said. “He has a heart of keeping people as he has donated iron sheets, cement, musical equipment in some churches, drilled some boreholes and other services.”

He has advised people against being taken by political regalia from politicians who do not care for their problems.