Kasama High Court jails herbalist 17 years for defiling epileptic girl

[By Kelvin Siabana in Kasama]

THE KASAMA High Court has sentenced a 53-year-old traditional doctor to 17 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a 13-year-old epileptic girl.

The court identified the defiler as Blackson Chansa of Chiponda Village in Kasama district of Northern Province.

In the matter, Chansa was charged with defilement of the girl.

The court heard that the girl was Chansa’s patient.

It was stated during trial that the girl’s family had recommended and trusted the traditional doctor to treat the victim’s condition using local medicine.

When the matter came up for sentencing on January 22, 2021, sitting in the Kasama High Court, Ndola based High Court judge Yvonne Chembe said according to facts obtained from the witnesses, the court was satisfied with their submissions.

The Court heard that on December 27, 2018, Chansa went in the bush together with the victim in search of the herbs for her condition to be cured.

While in the bush, Chansa took advantage of the girl and pounced on her, pinning her to the ground.

The girl tried to flee the scene but all was in vain as Chansa overpowered her, covered her mouth and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

However, passersby caught Chansa in the act and they apprehended him.

Meanwhile, a 37-year old peasant Mbala farmer was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labour for defiling a 10-year-old girl in August last year.

The defiler was identified as George Simutowe of Mushisha village who was caught red-handed defiling the minor in an incomplete house in broad daylight by a passer-by who heard the girl screaming loud and crying..

In mitigation, Simutowe said he was taking care of his parents and he had a fiancé.

He his parents would suffer while his fiancé would get married to someone else if he is imprisoned.

But Justice Chembe sentenced him accordingly.