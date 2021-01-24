More eye Livingstone seat on UPND ticket

THE scramble for the Livingstone parliamentary seat on the UPND ticket has heated up.

On Tuesday Livingstone mayor Eugene Mapuwo revealed that he has intentions to contest the tourist capital’s parliamentary seat on the UPND ticket.

Mapuwo said he was currently on the ground making consultations with various stakeholders.

“The intention is there. I am checking with stakeholders and see the way forward,” Mapuwo said.

Asked how many other potential candidates are interested in contesting the August elections on the UPND ticket, Mapuwo said he has heard of several such including the current member of parliament Mathews Jere and other named officials.

But Southern Province UPND information and publicity secretary Neto Halwabala said the party was also aware of several others adding that the number may be over 10.

“We as a party are officially aware of Mapuwo, Honourable Jere, Edwin ‘Munyaule’ Silwimba, former Livingstone mayor Milford Maambo and Towera Muhango, the widow to former hotelier Richard Chanter, but there are unconfirmed reports of the Livingstone Tourism Association (LTA) president Rodney Sikumba and several others. We will wait for the constituency and district to notify us of who are intending to contest,” said Halwabala. “This goodwill of several intents to contest even before we are guided by the national management committee is a sign that we are a party that is loved and one that will take over power in August. The party is open to all Zambians of good standing to take over governance unlike our friends in the PF who are full of thieves and corrupt leaders.”