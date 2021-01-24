Mwiza reprises ‘Gun Culture’

MUSICIAN Mwiza Zulu says she was inspired to do her latest single ‘Gun Culture’ after hearing about the shooting of state prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND member Joseph Kaunda.

Mwiza, is the daughter of musicians Maiko Zulu and Daputsa ‘Sister D’

Mwiza, says the single is a re-make of her father’s song ‘Gun Culture’ first released over 20 years ago.

The song speaks about shootings within the country, citing an example of an innocent man who was shot down, leaving his wife and children, and appeals to police officers to show some concern as there’s nothing more precious than life.

The lyrics to the original song were inspired by the gunning down of an officer by armed robbers in the late 90s, while the new version by Mwiza was inspired by the shooting of citizens last month.

“I was inspired to do it after hearing about the shooting down of two citizens late last year. It made me very sad because it’s not the first time we are hearing of such news. Mapenzi Chibulo was shot. Frank Mugala was shot. Vespers died because of a teargas canister. This can’t go on and I think we all have a role in speaking out against police brutality,” she says. “I listened to the lyrics of Gun Culture by my father and they said exactly what needed to be said. I decided to take the song from 20 years ago, and make it my own, as my way of adding my voice against police brutality.” Mwiza says her parents have definitely been one of her biggest inspirations.

“I have grown up in a musical home and I have grown to love music. I’m happy that I have always been given the choice to decide what I want to do, and I decided to take up music because of my love for it, which of course is partly inspired by my parents,” she says.

Mwiza says the response to the song has been very positive.

“Of course there are some people who have said things about me, things like I shouldn’t be doing covers of my father’s music but instead do my own music or just something else altogether. But as always, people will have different opinions, and I would like to assume that this is the first Mwiza Zulu song they are hearing. And even if it was my first song, I have every right to do a cover of my dad’s song,” she says. “However, the majority of the responses I’ve received have been very positive and I’m happy that people are listening to the song, and it’s bringing up conversations about police brutality which really was the main intention behind it.”

She says this being a very crucial year means that everyone has a role to play in ensuring that the country has a peaceful election.

Mwiza says she has dedicated much of her life to fighting inequality and intends to continue doing so through her art and other platforms.

“I am a strong believer that my voice is my super power. I believe that I need to use it to speak against injustice, to promote equality, and to inspire positive social change. I intend to do that before, during, and after the elections,” she says. Mwiza encourages young creatives to use their gifts to inspire positive change because art has the power to shape society.

She also appeals to political leaders to preach peace as they campaign during this period.

“I would also like to appeal to them to desist from using youths as tools of violence. Lastly, I would like to appeal to them to respect the rule of law and the electoral code in their conduct,” says Mwiza.