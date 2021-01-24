We’ll continue to hold leaders accountable, says B Flow

WE will continue to use our platforms to hold leaders accountable and to remind all aspiring candidates that the people of Zambia will hold them accountable for all the promises they are making prior to the elections, says Brian Bwembya.

The singer, popularly known as B Flow, is a dancehall and hip hop artist, media entrepreneur, non-political social commentator, social justice advocate, peer educator and founder of Music For Change Initiative.

Bwembya is one of the five artists who are today releasing a song “It’s not fair” based on the cries of the majority Zambians who silently complain about the inequalities and injustices in the country.

Others are Pilato, Mwiza Zulu, Wezi and Petersen.

Bwembya says the five artistes decided to work together because there was power in numbers and believe that each artist has a fan base they influence.

“Most importantly, we agreed to collectively record this song titled “It’s not fair” based on the cries of the majority Zambians who silently complain about the inequalities and injustices in our country. We sang the song as a way of speaking out on behalf of the many people that do not have a platform to air their views,” he says.

Bwembya says the song highlights the concerns raised by the ordinary citizens who are concerned about the health system and how leaders do not have faith in hospitals, hence they fly out to other countries to access quality healthcare while ordinary citizens remain to take expired medication yet they are the tax payers.

“The song also talks about the people who live in mining towns and yet they do not benefit from the mineral wealth of this beautiful country because all the benefits have been given to foreign investors,” he says. “The song also addresses the economy. In this difficult economy, others like political party cadres are seen flashing a lot of money on social media and insulting those who do not have yet the majority cannot even afford three meals a day. In short, the song reminds our leaders that it is not fair that while others are living in abject poverty, there is a small group of people who continue to have more than enough from the national cake.”

Bwembya says Zambians should expect more songs and more collaborations like this one.

“We will continue to use our platforms to hold leaders accountable and to remind all aspiring candidates both ruling and opposition that the people of Zambia will hold them accountable for all the promises they are making prior to the elections.”

He says Zambians should also expect an album, a lot of activism and some big announcements for the youth.

Bwembya says this being an election year, he would like to urge fellow youths to be united now more than ever.

“We can’t afford to be divided by politicians who want to use young people as vessels of political violence and character assassination. We must prove that we are a smart generation by upholding peace. We must debate objectively and respect one another’s opinions both online or offline because cyberbullying and verbal abuse can cause long term emotional injury,” says Bwembya.