Zambia is in a mess – Musenge

MOVEMENT for Democratic Change (MDC) Matero Constituency aspirant Charles Musenge says a change of government is necessary because the country is in a mess.

Speaking in an interview, Musenge said the PF leadership had prioritised corruption at the expense of developing the country.

He said all spheres of the country had been run down owing to bad leadership.

“Our country is in a mess economically, politically and otherwise. This country has got great potential but we are not going to make any progress if we have a leadership that is corrupt, that has no vision, that holds no interest of the people at heart. They are more interested in filling their pockets which have holes and they never get full,” said Musenge. “The style of leadership has to change because this is the biggest challenge. This is a vicious cycle [that is why] we need to change government. They are not utilising the resources of this country for what it’s meant for.”

The MDC is led by Felix Mutati.