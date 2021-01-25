Covid-19 vaccine; genuine protection or mark of the beast?

[By Melvin Chisanga]

Those who have taken time to read the Bible will concur with me that inasmuch as we humans have devised ways and means of predicting the future, there shall never be any forecast, whether published electronically or in print, that will tell us what tomorrow holds for us, with such precision as does the Bible.

From the time Bible prophesy started being recorded, world events have literally followed the prophesy with the accuracy which only goes to prove that those who wrote it did not do so on their own, but out of God’s inspiration.

According to the timeline designed by the creator of the universe Himself, all world events happen. If there is something that is predicted in the Bible, which has not been witnessed by the human eye, the possible reasons could be that we just haven’t been attentive enough to notice it when it happened or it is simply yet to take place. The Bible does not lie!

Predicted as one of the end time events in the Biblical books of Daniel and Revelation, the mark of the beast is one of the enigmas of mankind from time immemorial. Though it is clearly recorded in the Bible, the sheer mechanics of how the mark of the beast will come to be has been a topic of discussion for centuries now.

Without delving deep into the issue of the infamous mark of the beast, which is a lesson for another day, allow me to begin to establish its probable relationship with COVID-19, will you?

From the time the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, there has been a number of conspiracy theories, mostly to do with not only the origin, but also the spread of the virus that have emerged.

Whether or not there is any truth in what they have been purporting, proponents of the conspiracy theories have brought forth arguments which are so well articulated that, looked at from their (proponents’) perspective, have the potential to sow seeds of doubt even in the hearts of scientists about the actual scientific findings.

Take the originality of the pandemic for example. From the reports that were circulated during the early days of the pandemic, it was a widely held view that it originated from the Wuhan Province of China. In apparent tacit agreement, China did very little to deny the allegation then, but the whole lot worked to rid itself of the virus.

Whatever happened to make them begin to shake off the tag of being the originators of the COVID-19 virus, China today vehemently refuses to be associated with the origins of the virus, as it points its finger to the West in selfsame manner as the West has consistently pointed its finger to China as the culprit.

Dumping all those animal to human transmission through meat, China has now turned around to posit that the only reason that could have made the pandemic begin from Wuhan is because America planted it there. The blame game rages on and is big, much to the confusion of the world as to who is telling the truth between the two.

There also is the 5G variety of the conspiracy theories. Proponents of this theory do attribute both the quick spread and the carnage of the pandemic, especially in the UK, to the roll out of the 5G cellular towers. According to them, these towers either do magnify the transmission of the virus or are the actual cause of the illness themselves.

The third and perhaps the one that today’s Vantage Point draws its arguments from is the Bill Gates conspiracy theory. This theory puts the Microsoft founder at the centre of the pandemic. It asserts that Bill Gates is either cashing in on the infectious disease by way of selling a vaccine or that he is actually engineering the whole pandemic so that he can have an opportunity to insert some microchips in all of us under the guise of a vaccine.

Several concerns have been raised concerning the COVID-19 vaccine in Africa, especially. Social media is awash with videos of the clergy, interestingly of both African and non-African descent, warning the people of Africa against accepting to be vaccinated. They have done so with very serious concerns.

In the world where there is no one who does anything without expecting something in return, the question that we should ask ourselves is about the would be rationale behind inserting microchips in human bodies, if not for tracking them for the sole purpose of having total control over them in fulfillment of prophesy.

Those that have followed Bill Gates’ views about poor continents like Africa in the face of COVID-19, will agree with me that all this man has prophesied is doom. When the first wave of the pandemic did not wreak the havoc that he had prophesied, Africa and many other continents breathed a sigh of relief.

Just when the first variant of the virus was about to be contained, the second and deadlier strain was reported to have been detected somewhere. More than the fact that it was more dangerous than the first strain, how the second strain of the virus came after almost exactly one year after the first was another point of concern for Vantage Point. How coincidental?

But life is indeed precious. With the fast rate at which the second strain is not only spreading, but also claiming more lives than the first, the vaccine is becoming an inevitable option even for those who hold the view that its intentions are bad.

Between receiving the mark of the beast or being harmed in any way by accepting to be vaccinated, and dying from the pandemic by refusing to be vaccinated, which one would you go for? Perhaps it is such catch- 22 situations that will determine where we will spend our eternity.

When all is said and done, COVID-19 is real. Notwithstanding the conspiracy theories that surround it, we are better-off following the guidelines even as the debate as to whether we receive the vaccine or not is going on within our hearts. It shall be well folks!

chisangamelvin@yahoo.com