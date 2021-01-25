East police arrest four for illegally possession of govt medicines

FOUR people of Kasenengwa district in Eastern Province have been arrested for being in possession of government medicines suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.

Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) senior public relations officer Christabel Iliamupu said in one count, a Ministry of Health employee at Kasenengwa Zonal Health Centre, Edwin Nkata, 56 had been charged for theft by public servant in the first count and in another count jointly charged with Samson Zulu, 39 for being in possession of government medicines suspected to have been unlawfully obtained, contrary to Section 319 of the Penal Code.

Iliamupu said others include Allan Zulu, 45 and Nathan Tembo, 50 of Kasenengwa district charged for being in possession of government medicines suspected to have been unlawfully obtained.

She said the four had since been released on police bond and would appear in court soon.

Iliamupu said this came to light during a joint investigation undertaken by ZAMRA in collaboration with officers from the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW).