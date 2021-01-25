Glencore-ZCCM-IH deal stinks, says Sishuwa

DR Sishuwa Sishuwa says the Glencore-ZCCM-IH deal stinks.

Commenting on the proposed transaction in which the government-owned ZCCM-IH intends to increase its 10 percent shareholding in Mopani Copper Mines Plc by acquiring an additional 90 per cent shareholding at a consideration of $1.5 billion, Dr Sishuwa said should there be change of government the deal from hell must be reversed.

“They must be popping Champagne in Switzerland and laughing at Zambia. How could [finance minister Dr] Bwalya Ng’andu, [mines minister] Richard Musukwa and [mines permanent secretary] Barnaby Mulenga agree to this scam? Should there be change of government, this deal from hell must be reversed,” said Dr Sishuwa.

Dr Sishuwa is a lecturer in Modern History at the University of Zambia, with research and teaching interests in 19th and 20th century African History.

He was educated at University of Oxford (DPhil; MSc) and the University of Zambia (BA).

Last week, the government announced the proposed transaction in which ZCCM-IH intends to increase its 10 per cent shareholding in MCM Plc by acquiring an additional 90 per cent shareholding at a consideration of $1.5 billion to be paid through a variety of financing schemes that include a percentage of the future gross revenues as well as a percentage of the future net profit for specific periods.

The financing schemes include the purchase of Mopani copper output by Glencore at a predetermined rate per metric tonne whereby the difference between the predetermined rate and the price of copper on the London Metal Exchange would go towards liquidating the $1.5 billion debt.

Additionally, the proposed transaction requires that the debt will accrue interest at the rate of Libor + 3 per cent (London Inter-Bank Overnight Rate), throughout its life.