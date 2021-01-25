I work with govt, when I speak I must be listened to – Cooma

CHIEF Cooma has advised government to learn to listen to the cries of the people in rural areas.

Commenting on President Edgar Lungu’s call when he addressed chiefs in Muchinga Province last week not to work in isolation but always engage the government in matters of development, Cooma said the traditional leadership had always spoken for the people but nothing was happening.

“Government must learn to listen to the cries of the people in rural areas. Us in rural areas we don’t know politics, we work with the government of the day but to my surprise despite our calls to have the roads worked on, our cry has fallen on deaf ears,” Cooma complained. “Choma-Masuku road and Sikalongo-Choma road are in a deplorable state yet they are of economic importance to the district. We have the Zambia National Service (ZNS) base in Choma, what benefit do we have with the presence of ZNS in Choma? Me as Chief Cooma I work with the government of the day hence when I speak I must be listened to. Ndakomba kuti nfulumende yacisi ca Zambia indibambile ma road aya obile ali mu chiefdom yangu, Masuku and Sikalongo road (I’m appealing to the government to work on these two roads in my chiefdom, the Masuku and Sikalongo roads).”

He said people expected clinics and roads to be done by government in time.

“In the same vein, I want to thank President Lungu for his tireless efforts in developing the nation,” said Cooma.