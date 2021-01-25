Kambwili can’t go back to ‘PF vomit’ – NDC

TO think Chishimba Kambwili would sink so low and rejoin the PF is wishful thinking and absolute folly, the National Democratic Congress has said.

Reacting to social media statements that the NDC president had rejoined the ruling party, party media director Emmanuel Malite urged the architects of the propaganda to stop dreaming.

He instead urged those that feel the former information minister is an asset to join NDC.

“Stop dreaming. CK can’t go back to the vomit. Everyone knows that the PF can’t campaign in general elections without Dr Chishimba Kambwili but to lie that he has rejoined the ruling party is disgraceful. Fact is Dr Chishimba Kambwili can’t be used twice for the PF’s political expediency,” Malite said.

He said the PF was so soiled that no sane person would be proud to belong to it.

Malite said the level of “filth” surrounding the PF would only attract politicians whose political lives are nose-diving.

“Where PF government has reached it’s no return and the mess is too huge to be cleaned. CK is a committed and seasoned politician that cannot sink so low to be part of the rejected political party. It’s time for PF to pay back, or may I simply say, to reap what they have sown from the time they got in government.The NDC leader and entire leadership is committed to liberate this country with its alliance partners (UPND),” he said.

Malite said the NDC partnership with other alliance partners had gravely unsettled the PF to an extent that the ruling party has been manufacturing lies every day.

“They are having sleepless nights over the alliance. It’s the reason they keep fabricating lies of CK joining them. Who in their right frame of mind would join a party that is on its exit? PF is too dirty, soiled to the core…fire tender scandal, ambulances, the dual carriageway, and the debt which has now seen the PF government hiring consultants on how to pay back are the many plunders that the NDC cannot be associated with.” said Malite. “Your desperation is written all over your faces but recalling Kambwili to be part of your mess won’t work.”