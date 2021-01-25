LUNGU IS ALL ALONE…no one in PF who can stand up, advise him – Kalimanshi

PF CADRE Innocent Kalimanshi says he will continue to call on Chishimba Kambwili and others to rejoin the party because it is currently full of ‘businessmen and bosses’.

In an interview, Kalimanshi who spoke in Bemba said for now President Edgar Lungu is all alone, with no one to help him do the work.

He challenged this journalist to mention any PF MP that had delivered in their constituency.

“Muli ba businessman naba boss, ebafulile; ba kateka balifye beka. Muloleshe ukwambila pama mall ne misebo, ba kateka ifyabo balibomba. (There are too many businessmen and bosses; the President is all alone. Look, starting with malls and roads, the President on his own has delivered),” Kalimanshi said. “Ok, niba MP nshi ebo mwalatwebako ati ebabombapo, ati iyi side MP napushinger? Tapali. (Ok, which MP are you going to tell us has delivered on anything? None.)”

He wondered why those who were capable to help President Lungu could not be recalled to the party.

Kalimanshi said unfortunately, there was no leader in PF that could stand up to the President and advise him.

“Nomba ico twalalekela balya bambi abakweba ati na Kateka balamutalikako, balamwebako nefyakuti icalo ciye pa ntanshi babe kunse cinshi? (But why should we not accommodate those who can argue with the President, they advise him on how to take the country forward)?” Kalimanshi asked. “Pantu leadership kutalikanako limo ati fifwile fyaba so, nefi fifwile fyaba so, e leadership. Ninshi Kateka balemupandako amano, mwamona. (Leadership is about arguments at times, that things should be like this and this; that’s leadership. It means the President is being advised; you see).”

When told that some of his colleagues in the party suspected that some senior members were using him, Kalimanshi responded: ‘’ Abobene nangu bambonfye nishi nabakwata umutima uwakuti abanabo babwele. So, bena ngemo balefimwena ninshi abanabo nabakwata umutima uwakweba ati babweshe abanabo pakuti icipani cilondoloke. (Whoever is using me, it means that they have the desire to see others come back. So, if that is how my critics see it, it means that their colleagues have the desire to bring others so that the party is properly organised).”

He however disputed the idea that anyone could use him to propagate such a message.

Kalimanshi said he only utters what God tells him to do.

“Manje ifwe ifyo twaba, tubomfya Lesa, eutubomfya. So, ifyo alefwaya alemona uyo tefyo caba. Ifwe umutwe wesu ubombafye ukulingana na Lesa umwine ifyo apekenye. Tatwakwata ubo bu cartel ubo balemona ubwakwamba ukutubika amashiwi mukanwa. Tatubikwa amashiwi mukanwa bakaamba. (But for us, we are used by God. Whatever that person thinks it is, that is not correct. Our mind is used according to what God has prepared. We are not in that cartel they are seeing where they should put words in our mouth, no sir),” said Kalimanshi. “Olo nangu mukafwailishe sana [mukasanga ati] tatwakwata icibeleshi mu mayanda yama MP, ifwe tuloleshefye pali leadership. (If you investigate, [you’ll find that] we do not patronise MPs’ homes, we are just focused on leadership).”