Sialubalo expresses concern over heavy rain in his constituency

SINAZONGWE UPND member of parliament Gift Sialubalo says some parts of his constituency are likely to be cut off from the rest of the district due to heavy rains being experienced in the area.

Sialubalo also disclosed that the agriculture sector had also been affected as most fields along the river banks had started getting flooded.

In an interview, Sialubalo described the situation in his constituency as grave adding that if the district continues to record such kind of rains might again record a poor harvest.

“Some parts of my constituency are likely to be cut off from the rest of the district due to heavy rains being experienced in the area. Just last week on Friday someone died after being swept away by water as he attempted to cross the bridge in Siabaswi area,” Sialubalo said. “The road network and bridges in the valley is very poor such that some stretches especially on the Bottom road vehicles can no longer pass because it has been eaten up. Our bridges were left by the UNIP regime such that with these heavy downpours being experienced people can’t go about their businesses. People of Sinazongwe despite being farmers are traders so if roads are going to be impassable then it means their lives are now grounded.”

He said the local leadership had made a lot of efforts to address the situation but now needed government intervention.

“We don’t have the capacity as a district to respond to these challenges especially where road infrastructure is concerned because there are bridges involved. We are appealing to the government to come and assist us on this area starting with capital projects like the Batoka-Maamba road and Bottom road,” said Sialubalo.