There can be no justice amidst corruption, says Livingstone High Court judge Chilombo Maka-Phiri.
We agree.
Urging judiciary staff to resist any temptation to engage in corruption, justice Maka-Phiri said: “We as a judiciary acknowledge that corruption in the dispensation of justice is a big challenge as there can be no justice amidst corruption. As an institution we are resolved to get rid of all judicial staff in our rank and file who are bent on engaging in corrupt activities.”
The problem is that once corruption has entered the judiciary, a vicious circle develops as corrupt judges hold a personal stake in maintaining their discretionary power. This allows them to play off one party against the other and conceal the true motive behind a judgment.
A non-corrupt judiciary is a fundamental condition for the endorsement of rule of law and the ability to guarantee basic human rights in society. The judiciary must therefore be an independent and fair body that fights corruption, not the other way around.
The effects of corruption on the judiciary are detrimental and break down the very core of rule of law and corrupt judges neglect fundamental principles such as equality, impartiality, propriety and integrity.
A significant impact of corruption on future efficiency is the effect that official corrupt practices have on the average citizen’s perception of social equity.
