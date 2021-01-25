THERE’S no need to shed blood over an election, says chief Chitambo of the Lala speaking people in Central Province.

Chitambo says the current crop of politicians is endangering the lives of innocent people by engaging them in altercations and political violence, which he said at times leads to the shedding of blood.

“I have been in politics since 1959 and I am now 78 years old. And I would want to be honest with you because I don’t belong to any political party. The current politics we are seeing today are not inspiring…the present-day politics I am now seeing are not inspiring at all,” he said in an interview. “By inciting or advocating political violence, our political leaders are taking us backwards. The political intolerance we are seeing today is comparable to the situation that used to prevail between ANC and UNIP leaders. Together with their party members, they used to constantly fight each other in a quest to ascend to power or political office. That’s what is happening between the ruling PF and UPND! There’s seemingly some political tension between these two political parties and their members.”

He said the country does not need bloodshed for anyone to ascend to power.

“So, as we head towards the August 12 general elections, I am persuading and urging all political leaders in Zambia to ensure that they refrain from political violence. We do not need bloodshed in this country, there’s no need to shed blood over an election,” Chitambo said. “Minor frictions could be there, but when you are attacked; don’t retaliate. Zambia is 57 years old now. And we are called a Christian nation but our deeds do not match with Christian values. Our political leaders tend to behave like hypocrites.”

Meanwhile, Chitambo said there was need to hold a political indaba for leaders of political organisations as the country heads towards the general election.

He was, however, quick to state that such an indaba would only yield the desired results if all political leaders swallowed their pride and looked at the greater good of the nation.

“I know that there have been some calls from some stakeholders to call for a political dialogue. That is absolutely right, that’s the way to go. We have seen politics of character assassination, mudslinging and politics of name calling. As a result, political tension has been brewing,” said Chitambo. “So, we need to iron out all these issues before elections. But that political indaba that is being talked about will only attain the desired results if politicians stop boycotting such a political meeting by swallowing their pride and look at the greater good of our great nation, Zambia.”