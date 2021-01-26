BSLT Zambia urges Lungu to establish disability empowerment fund

BORN Short Living Tall Zambia has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to support the independence of persons with disabilities and create real and sustainable empowerment opportunities for them by creating a disability empowerment fund in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive director Ntalasha Chisha said it was a well known fact that persons with disabilities were the most hit when such calamities like the coronavirus strike, thereby making life much difficulty for them due to their physical status.

“As an organisation focused on ensuring that differently-abled persons have an equal share from the national cake, we believe that the creation of this fund by the President and government as a whole, specifically for differently-abled persons will send a strong message of government’s resolve in empowering the minority in society and living no one behind in the development agenda of the nation,” he said.

“We have noted and observed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, persons with disabilities are living in abject poverty because of the limited opportunities available for them. They are the most marginalised and excluded by society to date.”

Chisha further said differently-abled persons do not enjoy access to society on an equal basis with others in areas of transportation, employment, and education as well as social and political participation, among others.

He said as such, the creation of a disability empowerment fund would no doubt help differently-abled persons become self-employed as they would be able to develop their entrepreneurship capacity and spur them to own and operate businesses just like able-bodied persons.

Chisha said this would also assist persons with all types of disabilities to achieve their maximum level of sustainable independence and contribute to the economic growth of the country as they would be equal participants in the development agenda, knowing that “disability is not inability and will never be”.

He called on the government, through the Ministry of Community Development and Social Welfare, to forge partnerships with disability – led organisations and relevant stakeholders in order to devise more ways in relation to the empowerment of persons with disabilities in Zambia by expanding the range of social programmes and re-design them from the SDGs, human rights and equity perspectives.

“Until these deliberate steps are taken, we will not come up with a National Plan of Action for persons with disabilities and their future will remain uncertain. We however recognise government’s efforts in addressing challenges affecting different groups such as the youth and women and as such, the establishment of disability empowerment fund will be a breakthrough in bringing to end the segregatory and discriminatory empowerment barriers for this group of people in our country,” he said.

Chisha appealed to President Lungu to make the disability empowerment fund a reality and the better time to make this legacy step was now where life has increasingly become expensive in view of the global pandemic.