CCDP calls for sustainable empowerment programmes for women

CHOMA Children Development Project (CCDP) has called for sustainable empowerment programmes for women in rural areas to enable them survive the harsh economic hardships experienced in the country.

Speaking when he led a delegation of 72 women drawn from different parts of rural Choma to an agriculture tour to Organic farm 7 in Nanduba area of Chikankata district in Southern province, CCDP board member Richard Mweene said the aim was to help women acquire desired knowledge that can change their livelihood since they run homes.

“We are calling for sustainable empowerment programmes for women in rural areas to enable them survive the economic hardships experienced in the country. As CCDP with sponsorship from KinderNote Hilfe of Luxembourg we have lined up programmes aimed at building the capacity of women on how they can venture into profitable or viable projects such as conservation farming,” he disclosed.

Mweene said after seeing difficulties women go through in acquiring farming inputs, his NGO thought of helping them to acquire knowledge from those doing well in organic farming.

“We believe that practicing organic farming is a life skill for fighting problems because of the reduced cost associated with that kind of farming,” he said. “It is better that women get exposed to conservation farming which is literally using natural resources. Rural women are vulnerable to a lot of problems. So if they utilise the organic farming knowledge it can change the livelihood of their households. As you know that a lot of families live on hand-to-mouth hence depend on others but with alternative measures now they will be able to find their own money.”

Organic Farm 7 director Abel Hangoma disclosed that if adopted by farmers, organic farming can help in addressing climate change challenges because it does not contaminate the

environment but only cleans it.

“Young people and women must wake up and stop sleeping if they want to make money that cannot fit in their pockets – it’s all about going into agriculture,” he said.

Hangoma urged farmers in Southern Province to revive the old system of farming as well as other alternative ways that can enhance productivity.

“Most farmers in Southern Province have been making loses yet they have continued farming without thinking of going into full scale practicing organic farming which is less costly,” said Hangoma.

Meanwhile, CCDP programmes manager Mwaka Chibinga said it was the desire of his organisation to have women and young people take the lead in liberating themselves from poverty by engaging into productive activities that had potential to change their lives.