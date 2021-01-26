Kambwili man of integrity, a political factor – Sichula

GEORGE Sichula says the PF sensitivity is so strong that they have calculated and discerned that winning a 2021 election without Chishimba Kambwili will be a myth hence the peddling of lies that the NDC leader is planning to rejoin them.

Sichula, the former Chililabombwe district commissioner now NDC Copperbelt chairman, said one does not need a certificate from school to know that the 2021 elections will be the easiest to win above 60 per cent without a rerun if the opposition alliance is well packaged. He said this fact seems to be giving those in government a running tummy.

He said the rumour of Kambwili going back to the ruling party was coming from the PF because that is what they desire most.

“Actually it’s a very serious matter of discussion for them. I personally enjoy their political analysis especially in this election year. We all know that in 2015 and 2016, president CK had his own chopper to campaign for President Lungu to see him win. The PF does not only remember bad times with CK, they also remember good times. President CK worked his lungs out to garner votes and numbers for the PF, and guess what happened to him!” Sichula said. “Today they want him back because politics is about numbers. As things stand, no one can dispute the fact that President CK is a good orator and a factor in the politics of today – in fact one of the best politicians Zambia has ever produced.”

Sichula explained that NDC has confidence in their leader as he is a man of integrity who stands on his word to support the cause for a better Zambia.

He said the NDC understands what the PF have made Kambwili go through.

Sichula noted that the PF was fully aware of Kambwili’s strength and popularity on the ground and that is why they fear him most.

“I honestly admire the intelligence of the PF membership. Their sensitivity is so strong that they have calculated and discerned that winning a 2021 election without CK will be a myth. Hence, peddling a lie that CK is planning to rejoin the PF when in the actual sense we all know that the PF government has been using court cases to want to remote control and demonise him,” he said. “This is in a quest to destroy and destabilise the Alliance and the NDC but we remain more united … in Bemba we say ‘imbwa taibosa icafwa’ – (a dog can doesn’t bark at a dead thing).”

Sichula said he could not dispute the fact that if the PF got Kambwili, there could be a shift politically.

“Underrate president CK at your own peril, but God forbid! Going back to the PF is like people running away from a building that has caught fire and one goes in like a firefighter with a fire extinguisher to quench the fire,” he said. Icamuninike ecikamwikisha is our slogan for this year as NDC (What took him up will bring him down). President CK helped President Lungu to win elections and this time he must help him to lose.”

Sichula said senior PF leaders were preaching reconciliation because it was an election year.

“See how impure their thoughts are. What a shame! All these years you have been eating corrupt money alone and you want to start using people to campaign for you. What reconciliation! We are watching you closely,” said Sichula.