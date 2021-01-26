Livingstone reports stability in fuel supply

FUEL shortages in the tourist capital has stabilised amid fears of another scarcity.

A survey by The Mast on Sunday evening and Monday morning revealed that only Engen did not have fuel.

However, one fuel attendant at Total Filling Station warned that unless there is constant supply of petrol, Livingstone may experience another shortage this week.

“We need constant supply of the product to be able to service our customers. On Sunday there were no long queues because another filling station also had fuel,” the attendant said on condition of anonymity.

But NDC member of the central committee Paul Sensele said the fuel procurement process is full of corruption.

“The PF want to benefit from anything they see profitable, from mukula trees now it is fuel supply. It is in the hands of PF cadres. So Zambians need to brace for another spike in terms of fuel shortages,” said Sensele.