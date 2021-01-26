LUNGU FAILING TO MANAGE COVID-19…we’re surviving by grace of God – NDC

THE opposition NDC has charged that government has failed to manage the coronavirus pandemic that first broke out in the country in March last year.

In an interview, National Democratic Congress (NDC) national chairperson Fr Richard Luonde says there are a lot of deficiencies showing how the PF administration has failed to manage the pandemic.

He attributed the failure to various reasons, including lack of leadership.

“If you look at this government it has failed to manage COVID-19, we are surviving by the Grace of God. But God is only gracious to people who appreciate Him. And this can only be seen through how they manage crises such as this COVID-19,” he said. “We know that the current PF has no leadership, but sometimes they should try to pretend that they have leadership. Look at how the Ministry of Health has mismanaged donations towards COVID-19 and the entire healthcare system. Look at how this government has prioritised PF suppliers over important national causes such as medical supplies, protective equipment for our health staff, just to mention a few.”

Fr Luonde outlined other misplaced areas of priority.

“This government has gotten public funds and empowered PF youths, instead of boosting systems to fight COVID-19. There is no way, for example, a sensible government can give K30 million to ruling party cadres when our hospitals do not have drugs and other essentials,” Fr Luonde said. “Look, they are saying that this money will be recovered, it is a loan. Now, assuming that is true, how are they going to recover it in the event that those same youths die from COVID-19? Why not spend that money on a systematic fight against this pandemic so that you even save those youths you have given money?”

He lamented the corruption that has characterised the Ministry of Health procurement system from the time the pandemic broke out.

Fr Luonde said a sensible government would not use a national crisis to steal from its people.

“And then, this government has made COVID-19 a money venture for themselves, including President Edgar Lungu; he is also a beneficiary of the corruption that has been associated with the Ministry of Health. Otherwise, he would not have protected his [then] minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya whose dismissal people called for last year when it became clear that he was using the COVDI-19 fight as a cash cow,” Fr Luonde said. “Added to that, if this government was sincere, it would have pushed our medical experts into research for our own vaccine to prevent COVID-19. This is what we have seen in other parts of the world. Governments have poured resources into health research so that their scientists devise scientific ways of fighting the pandemic. But our doctors here have folded their arms because there is no government to push and motivate them into researching.”

Fr Luonde also blamed the government for skepticism coming from most citizens over the resurgent Covid cases.

“If you remember last year, this government was not honest on this Covid. The minister of health that time showed outright corruption in the way he managed the process. And he cannot be blamed alone because it’s a collective government. They started stealing together using those high Covid figures they were announcing every day, until people started complaining,” he said. “Now, going by that history, you cannot blame people when now they start doubting the resurgent COVID-19. It is true that COVID-19 has come back with more force than before, but it is difficult for this government to convince people because they have fronted corrupt people to do sensitisation. Who would want to listen to a corrupt person even if their message is salvation in itself? No one.”

He wondered why a functional government should let its scientists sleep amidst a ravaging disease.

“Look at other third world countries like Cuba, they have invested so much in medical research. Right now, Cuban doctors are all over the world, helping to fight COVID-19 with a Cuban vaccine. But our doctors are waiting for other doctors in Europe and America to formulate vaccines for them because there is no government to push them,” said Fr Luonde. “This is a shame because these are people we trained at high cost. You cannot have a government whose main national agenda is to steal from its people. We are losing lives because of COVID-19 while President Lungu and his people are enriching themselves using the same crisis. The bottom line is that President Lungu and his team have failed to manage this Covid, period!”