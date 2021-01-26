Lungu hands shooting report to DPP

STATE House says President Edgar Lungu has received the full report on the shooting to death prosecutor Nsama Nsama and UPND member Joseph Kaunda.

The President’s special assistant for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe in a statement said the Head of State had handed the report to the Director of Public Prosecutions for her attention.

“His Excellency. Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of ZAMBIA has received the full report from the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kakoma Kanganja on the shooting to death of two citizens in Lusaka last month. The President has studied the report and has since handed it over to the Director of Public Prosecution for her attention,” stated Chipampe. “The President, however, states that the due process of the law must take place.”

Police shot dead the duo as they dispersed UPND supporters who had travelled to give solidarity to party leader Hakainde Hichilema who was summoned to police headquarters for questioning over a Kalomo land issue he was already appearing in court for.

The family of slain Nsama has demanded an inquest into the shooting that resulted in his death.