PF calls party’s Kabwata hopefuls to order

THE PF Kabwata Constituency executive has warned aspiring candidates to refrain from antagonistic politics.

This follows the hostility between the two aspiring candidates Danny Yenga and Clement Tembo.

Kabwata Constituency chairman Trevor Ng’andu, who reconciled the duo, said the main objective of the party at the moment was mobilisation and to support the current executive whose mandate is yet to come to an end as the campaign period has not yet been opened.

“We have observed with dismay in the past weeks the two camps (Yenga and Tembo) have not had a good working relationship following the many altercations and negative statements in the social media,” Ng’andu said.

“Arising from this unfortunate observation, we as constituency executive hence forth direct you to end this unpatriotic vice. I want to say it to honourable Yenga and honourable Clement Tembo, we need this unpatriotic vice to end today. All comrades in the political race, the campaign period has not yet been opened in the run-up to the August 2021 election.”

Ng’andu said the constituency executive would not allow character assassination from both parties as the PF was bigger than any other individual and no candidate would be allowed to destroy what its founding fathers had built.

“We have noticed that there is increasing character assassination between the two camps of aspiring candidates, but we wish to warn both camps that as constituency chairman, I will not sit back and just watch, I am here to give you guidance as a parent which is best for the party,” Ng’andu said. “I am directing Chisha Mutale, the youth chairman to provide security to safeguard members in all wards and make sure that the lives of these two aspiring candidates are protected.”

Ngandu stressed that Kabwata Constituency was exceptional as it serves as an example to other constituencies.

“Kabwata Constituency is not a small constituency, it’s very big. What we do in Kabwata Constituency others follow. Look at the development that is there! There are big boots in Kabwata, even the aspirations you have to take over as Kabwata MP, honorable Given Lubinda’s boots are big to fill,” Ng’andu said.

“Honorable Lubinda has done so much as you are aspiring always do the right thing. We have never heard him insulting or demeaning the party. Since you want to take after him, you will follow whatever he has been promoting and that is peace.”

Ng’andu reminded the two aspirants that the support rendered to them by the constituency executive, to sell their manifesto to the electorates was not and endorsement.

“I wish you the best but the rest you can leave it up to God; He is the one who chooses who becomes a leader tomorrow. There can only be one MP, we shall not have bloodshed in Kabwata and that shall not happen, never because that’s not what President Edgar Lungu wants to see,” said Ng’andu.

Tembo, who echoed Ng’andu’s sentiments on peace, urged his followers not to fight his opponent’s supporters but channel their energy towards party mobilisation so that President Lungu returns to office.

“We have aspirations but it should not take blood for us to assume office. Those that support me because you know where I am coming from and understand my background, support me on principle and present the truth to the people. You know the works I have done in the constituency. My appeal is that present to the people and let them judge by the works,” said Tembo. “I want to reassure you constituency chairman and my brother Yenga that going forward, it should be the President. And I will pull down the brandings on my vehicle. No vehicle shall be branded with our names, let everything be branded his Excellency the President until the adoption process, let the best candidate be chosen.”

However, the constitution bars President Lung contesting a third time having been elected in 2015 and 2016.

Meanwhile, Yenga promised to adhere to the guidelines by the party executive to preach peace, respect the incumbent and not form parallel structures.

“Let’s refrain from using abusive language. We only have one party, the PF. Some of us do not have where to go, I don’t want to go back to the opposition. Wherever I shall go, party mobilisation will be the first thing on my lips. I will mobilise the party. What I want for Kabwata Constituency is to deliver 100 percent votes for President Edgar Lungu. This is why I have put up a plan of forming 4,000 branches in Kabwata Constituency and that we shall achieve,” Yenga said. “Let us not allow politics to bring division among us. Blood should not be shed to assume office, leadership is ordained by God, it’s not by our might nor by power. If you (Tembo) are chosen, I will support you and if I am chosen, you can support me.”

Yenga added that he would not contest as an independent if he is not adopted by the PF neither will he be used by the opposition.