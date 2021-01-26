Simon Supaile selected new chief Mukonchi

THE Swaka Royal Establishment of Kapiri Mposhi has elected Simon Supaile as the next person to ascend to the throne of chief Mukonchi of the Swaka-speaking people.

Seven individuals were shortlisted and, subsequently, interviewed to take up the responsibility of presiding over the Mukonchi chiefdom.

Chitina confirmed the development in an interview on Friday, saying Supaile would take up the Mukonchi chieftaincy after undergoing all the inheritance procedures as prescribed by the laws of Zambia.

“Yes, I can confirm that the process of choosing the next chief Mukonchi has started. Seven people were shortlisted. And after conducting interviews on January 15, 2021, Simon Supaile was chosen as the next chief Mukonchi,” Chitina explained. “What will happen now is that the name of the next chief Mukonchi and relevant documentation will be submitted to the Central Province permanent secretary [Bernard Chomba]. After that, all that documentation will be forwarded to the Attorney General in Lusaka. What will remain then is to set the date for the installation of the new chief Mukonchi.”

Chitina asked for calm among subjects in chief Mukonchi’s area as the Swaka Royal Establishment and government prepare for the installation of new chief Mukonchi.

He added that the election of the next chief Mukonchi took place at Chisamba Primary School, East of Kapiri Mposhi in chief Mukonchi’s area.