Soybean farmers; what to look out for?

THE planting season is over now and our crops must have all germinated. Some people were asking whether they could still plant soybeans hoping that the rainy season can go up to April/May. It is not possible; the crop will quite well germinate and grow very well but fruiting will be affected. This is because soybean is sensitive to day length, it is the reason no soybean is cultivated in winter. If you plant it this time, it will mostly grow vegetative and struggle to go into the flowering phase. This will have an effect on yield and the quality of grains.

Many of you that planted early have already done your first application of fungicides. It is recommended that when you see the first flowers on your crop, you go in with a fungicide that has got a combination of a strobys and a triazole or stroby and the SDHI. This has to be done even if there are no signs or symptoms of disease infestation. The reason we do this is that when the crop goes into the reproductive phase (flowering), it is the time it is so prone to diseases. By spraying preventatively, you give the crop the head start. It is similar to human beings; when our mothers, sisters and wives are expecting, they are so prone to many diseases. That is the time we have to ensure that they are not exposed to any disease risks. For those that are pregnant now, they should not venture to go outside during this time of COVID-19. They have to remain indoors especially if they are living in compounds, it is very dangerous for them (this does not mean it is safe for others). Once you make the first fungicide application, you will need to come back with a second one two to three weeks depending on the conditions. This means, if the disease infestation is high, you will need to go in earlier. However, once the second application is done, there might be other diseases that might affect your crop especially towards the last phase, you may need to go in with purely curative fungicides. The reason we are doing this is because we are growing for yield. We should not be aiming for anything lower that two tonnes per hectare. Soybean is one crop that small-scale farmers can make money from. Most of the small-scale farmers that grow maize don’t make profits.

You will agree that the intensity and frequency of the rains have been too intense this season especially those in the regions three, two and certain areas of region one. Many of the farmers are already siting at above 500mm. Some are receiving as much as 100mm at once, rains that are enough for a month. Mind you, for the past three to five seasons, we haven’t been receiving adequate rains which were also unevenly distributed. The danger of receiving too intense rains at a go is that they have a leaching effect on our soils. This means some nutrients will be washed way down beyond the reach of the roots. The plants do not take up nutrients once at a go, but they do it regularly in smaller amounts as they grow. It is the reason we recommend that farmers should not be burning their residue. The idea is to build up soil organic matter. This acts as a reservoir for nutrients once they break down, and they also increase the soil nutrient retention capacity. However, with the intensity of rains this season, some people will start noticing their soybeans start turning yellowish on the leaves especially for those siting on sandy soils. If this is what is happening to your crop, and you had effectively used an inoculant at planting, it could be a sign that your crop is missing on certain micronutrients. The quickest and best remedy in your case is to boost your crop with foliar applied fertilisers. There are so many of them on the market but before you buy, look at the nutrient contents of that particular foliar fertiliser. There are some people that are unethical bent on making money and can sell you a foliar fertiliser which only contains boron. This will not improve the crop because the limiting factor to your yield is that element that is not adequate in your crop. It is the reason you would want to spray a foliar fertiliser that has got so many elements in it. Once you do this, within a week or so, you will observe a remarkable difference on your crop.

The other thing you ought to look out for is that with this type of rainfall condition, there will be a lot of late weeds regardless of how good your herbicide regime was. This is because the active in your herbicide is leached just like fertiliser and too much water in the soil might cause anaerobic breakdown of the product. The weeds to look out for are Rotboelia commonly known as mulungwe, Amaranthus or ibondwe, Eurphobia and many others. For those in sandy soils, Ricardia may also be a big problem. For grasses, there are very good herbicides on the market that can be sprayed at any stage of weed growth. The challenge is with the broadleaf, because you tend to notice them late most herbicides might not control them. Additionally, you need to look out for insect pests such as worms, stinkbugs, aphids and many others. Check for similar articles on our facebook page called, The Agribusiness Focus (#ft2014af) follow and like it.

The author is the Agribusiness Development Consultant; ftembo2001@gmail.com