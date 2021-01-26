Tonga urges ‘Zambia First’

THE 3RD – Liberation Movement says any undertaking, which disrupts the good of the Zambian people must not find its place in any segment of society.

Party president Enock Tonga said there was need to put the good of Zambia far ahead of personal good.

Tonga said in a democratic set up, not only was everyone free, but also encouraged to participate and voice his or her concerns.

He said it was also cardinal that the voices are heard and concerns redressed accordingly.

“However, all this should happen within the confines of our supreme law of the land, the Constitution and in good spirit of ‘Zambia First’. The people of Zambia living within and outside the country must at all cost have fair stake in the progress of our country and they have to be guaranteed of fruits of economic, political and social progress,” Tonga said.

He noted that currently political players had continued practicing politics of poverty, mud-slinging, tribalism, regionalism, corruption, intimidation, and nepotism.

Tonga said the party in power at all times publicly abuse the entrusted public authority through harassing the opposition using their card carrier members – cadres, misapplication of public order Act by exerting unnecessary political pressure on police and the judicial system.

He also noted misuse of public resources through public media institutions like Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) – “where it is only the ruling party that always makes noise in news to advance their evil agenda and intimidation of privately owned business people of deportation and closure of their business in an event that they are found openly supporting a political candidate or party of their choice – useless law, if any”.

Tonga said it was evidenced that there was a vast provincial disparity among different provinces of the country along economic developmental parameters, particularly the Western, North Western, Southern, Central and Muchinga provinces.

He said despite their richness in both natural as well as human resources, the provinces still lag far much behind.

Tonga said to effectively address the provincial disparity, his party would give the highest priority towards bringing the Western, North Western, Southern, Central and Muchinga provinces at par with the rest of the country.

He said Zambia was for all and everyone would be encouraged to and be given fair chance and opportunity to participate in the political and otherwise aspiration to maximise their God-given potential.

Tonga said Zambia had for over 56 years been governed by “political syndicates” and not political parties whose interest has always been their stomachs.

He also said his party would settle the Barotseland Agreement (BA) of 1964 once and for all.

“We believe that the people of Barotseland have been oppressed enough and would like to reiterate our stance that we will discuss this important issue on a mission mode with all the stakeholders and remain committed to its full restoration if need be, in the best interest of all the stakeholders,” said Tonga. “We believe that the political over-dominance by a few tribes could be a recipe to Zambia’s possible disintegration in the near future if not properly handled now by the party in power.”