Zambians have lost the little faith in PF – Nakazwe

LUSAKA Central’s Independence ward UPND aspiring councillor Chomba Nakazwe says it takes no rocket science for one to know that most Zambians have lost the little faith they had in the PF.

In an interview, Nakazwe, a journalist by profession, explained that she had strategies in place to help to mobilise more support in Independence ward, regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nakazwe said during this period, she had been having interactive COVID-19 sensitisation engagements with residents in the ward.

“I have also been distributing COVID-19 preventive kits such as face-masks and sanitisers,” she said.

About her victory chances in the August 12 general elections, Nakazwe responded that the ground is: “beyond fertile.”

“People want change and [to have] the right leadership in place for their wellbeing,” Nakazwe noted. “People have lost the little faith they had in PF; it takes no rocket science to establish that fact!”

She added that Zambia was not a laboratory where a regime could be trying out its flawed policies.

“We won’t allow them (PF government) to carry out experiments at the expense of our people’s livelihoods,” Nakazwe stressed.

She further pointed out that “leading to build” is her slogan.

Nakazwe explained that with the right leadership in place, Zambia would be able to create “generational wealth” for her people.

“As I aspire to be Independence ward councillor, my number one priority is to serve diligently the people of my ward and the country at large. My works have already commenced,” she said.

In November last year, Nakazwe told The Mast that young Zambians must be part of the decision-making process of the country.

She pledged that if elected as a councillor, she would strive to create opportunities for residents in Independence ward.

Asked about how, as a young woman, she viewed politics, Nakazwe explained that young people were mostly the ones affected by decisions made by political leaders – hence the reason they should not shun politics.