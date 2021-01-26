Zambians need to know who made those repayments

In the interest of transparency and accountability, there’s need for the Patriotic Front and its government to disclose who settled the repayments related to salaries that were paid to Cabinet, provincial, and deputy ministers who served between May and August 2016, in line with the court judgment.
Why should this be a secret? It can only be a secret if there’s something wrong with it.
Without transparency, it will not be wrong for anyone to pass these repayments as another act of corruption, money laundering.
Where did the person who made these repayments get that huge amount of money from? What business does he or she do with the government?
The Zambian people need to know who made these repayments and why he or she made these repayments.
There’s need for those who made these repayments, which are a matter of very high public interest, to explain or justify what they have done. If citizens are to hold their leaders accountable, they must be able to find out what they are doing.
More transparency in things like these would mean less scope for corruption, in that dishonest behaviour would become more easily detectable, punished and discouraged in future.
The democratic local governance initiatives currently under way in many countries hold much promise for developing effective systems of public accountability.
There’s need to increase accountability if we want our leaders to be responsible to the people who elected them. Accountability will increase the pressure for more transparent actions by our leaders. And in this way corruption will be easier to bring to light and thus to curtail.
