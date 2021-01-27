All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others

[By Michael B. Munyinda]

I’m not sure if the new generation is reading George Orwell’s Animal Farm, an allegorical novella first published in England on the 17th of August 1945.

Neither am I certain if every elite adult of the older generations has had the chance to peruse through the pages of this savage comedy whose meaning and message still remains ferociously fresh. But perhaps before I delve into the book itself that is illustrated using animals, let me attempt to quickly and briefly bridge the gap between those that have read this masterpiece and those that have not, so that we all stand equal in understanding its meaning.

George Orwell was born Eric Arthur Blair in India where his father was a civil servant for the British government. As he grew, George joined the Indian Imperial Police. And that’s where he had his first experience with the poor and down trodden who he would later champion in his writings as a political journalist in the years that followed before he died of Tuberculosis in 1950.

Now, in this story, a group of animals rebel against their human boss and farm owner Mr Jones, whom they successfully drive away. With flaming idealism and stirring slogans, the animals set out to create a paradise of progress, freedom, happiness, justice and equality amongst themselves. And truly, all seems to go so well – until things begin to go wrong.

Characterised by pigs, horses, donkeys, chickens and other animals, we see in the story the pigs masterminding everything as the most intelligent among all with old Major the boar being their leader who plants in them the idea for a revolution and rebellion. Old Major was a respected leader of the animals, but after planting the seed of freedom in the animals, he dies before it is implemented, leaving Napoleon and Snowball to take charge.

But the power struggle leads to Snowball being bullied out of the farm by Napoleon’s vicious dogs he was breeding, despite the fact that it was actually Snowball who pioneered the idea of their greatest project, the building of the windmill that was to begat development on the farm such as electricity. So, Napoleon steals Snowball’s idea and kicking his friend out, he becomes the leader of the animals. Yes, we can say that Napoleon was a great leader too, at the beginning. After all he managed to unite the animals towards working for a common goal.

The animals agreed and created good rules for themselves (Constitution): “No animal shall drink alcohol, no animal shall kill another animal, no animal shall walk on two legs, no animal shall sleep on human beds or wear human clothes.”

But as time goes on, the pigs begin to slowly change the rules and say, “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” So, pigs begin to kill and oppress other animals, they create privileges that only them enjoy; they begin to drink whiskey, to sleep on human beds and wear human clothes – and finally, they begin to walk on two legs.

Now, I could go on and on, but to cut everything short, yes, the story symbolises Russia and the Soviet Union under the Communist Party rule, but more generally, Animal Farm stands for any human society, be it capitalist, socialist, fascism, or communism where a group of individuals begin to feel they are superior to others. Yes, the message in Animal Farm is clear, that power corrupts, even when idealism is at play.

At the beginning of it all, you will see politicians sitting together, drawing up good programmes of how they will govern their people, but once those chosen to lead taste the flavour of power, things begin to go wrong. Their character changes, they forsake their good friends and create systems that only favour them and their kind. They begin to oppress the same people they were called to save./EC

