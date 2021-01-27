Chipata Diocese won’t close parishes – Bishop Lungu

CHIPATA Diocese Bishop George Lungu has described the current variant of COVID-19 as a serious crisis which requires serious response to avoid recording avoidable deaths.

But Bishop Lungu says the diocese will not close down its parishes and institutions.

In his guidelines in the fight against the second wave of COVID-19 circulated in all the parishes and institutions, Bishop Lungu stated that it was sad that the number of Covid deaths had continued to increase.

“We are now witnessing how vicious the current variant of the COVID-19 is with reported deaths increasing in number on a daily basis. It felt remote in the first wave but now it is right in our families and in our communities. This is a serious crisis that requires a serious response or else we will continue recording avoidable deaths,” he stated. “’A stitch in time saves nine,’ the English proverb says or ‘prevention is better than cure.’ Now is the time to act quickly and firmly without compromising the health protocols as prescribed to us by the health experts.”

Bishop Lungu encouraged pastoral agents and all Christian leaders to lead by example by following the guidelines that have been put in place.

He stated that the pastoral agents and Christian leaders should test for COVID-19 so that they are aware of their status adding that in the event that they are found positive they should follow what the health staff will advise.

Bishop Lungu stated that those who would be found negative should not relax in following the guidelines.

And Bishop Lungu said the diocese would not close the parishes and the institutions.

“As a diocese we shall not close down our parishes and our institutions for now. However, if members of your community test positive, priests, religious and laity, contact the health authorities to carry out urgent tests to determine how prevalent the infection is and based on their recommendation we may have to temporarily close down that parish or institution for two weeks to allow health personnel do their work,” he stated. “Reopening will only be possible if clearance certification has been given by competent health authorities granting us permission to resume worship and other pastoral activities.”

Bishop Lungu stated that those with pre-existing conditions rendering their immune system weak are exempted from carrying out their everyday normal duties and have to go into semi-isolation until the situation improves.

“As regards liturgical celebrations, kindly refer to the previous guidelines. In addition, to those guidelines, concelebrating at Mass is discouraged. Only two Altar boys during Mass are allowed. Please use serviettes for drying your hands and not finger towels. Sanitise before Mass and before distribution of Holy Communion. Keep on the mask at all times including the time of giving a homily. Masses for religious communities shall be arranged in such a way that priests celebrate masses only and go to their communities without prolonging their stay in those communities,” he stated.

Bishop Lungu stated that pastoral leaders and Christians should include faith building activities in their planning with special attention to the spiritual welfare of the family.

“Sacraments especially the anointing of the sick will continue to be celebrated taking necessary precautions not to undo any health protocols. Sacraments are vehicles of life and should not be turned into vehicles of death due to our carelessness and irresponsible decisions,” stated Bishop Lungu. “If you are not sure, consult competent authorities. Guess work is not permitted. Funeral masses are often difficult to conduct due to the emotional nature of the occasion. Practices are abandoned easily. Let it be made clear that it is for the good of the living that we have to be strict with the observance of the health guidelines.”