Cuba to produce 100m COVID-19 vaccine doses

CUBA says it aims to create capacity to produce 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Finlay Vaccine Institute general director Vicente Vérez Bencomo said Cuba was creating the capacity to produce Soberana 02 injectable COVID-19 vaccine doses.

“Cuba’s strategy to market the vaccine has a combined goal of serving humanity and impacting global health. We are not a multinational, with the financial objective as the number one motivation. Our aim is to create more health,” Dr Vérez told Prensa Latina.

He said the Soberana 02 vaccine began extended Phase II clinical trials last week, increasing participation to 900 volunteers between 19 and 80 years of age.

Dr Vérez reiterated that the objective was to satisfy the needs of the country and also those of other nations interested in acquiring the vaccine, which thus far included Vietnam, Iran, Venezuela, Pakistan and India.

“In the case of our country, administration will be free of cost, with the intention of immunising the entire population this year,” he said.

Dr Vérez said next month a new investigation with the pediatric population would be conducted.

He explained that after the results of this stage are analysed, a third phase would follow.

Dr Vérez said during this period, health authorities plan to include 150,000 persons in vulnerable groups and residents of high-risk areas.