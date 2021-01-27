HONOURABLE’S VOICE: Kamfinsa residents are ready to vote for me, affirms Ng’andwe

DICKSON Lupiya Ng’andwe of Kitwe’s Ndeke Village says he wants to empower the people of Kitwe with development.

And Ng’andwe says “no orphan or youth should be left to walk the streets in search of food. No widow should be left alone to fend for her family.”

He says citizens must be looked after well by responsible leaders.

The seemingly humble and soft spoken Ng’andwe is seeking to contest the Kamfinsa parliamentary seat this year, with a slogan of “Empowering the people of Kamfinsa first”.

Ng’andwe was born on June 24, 1971 to Dickson Lupiya and Mary Hendricks, in the mining township of Chingola on the Copperbelt.

His father worked there for the then Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines (ZCCM) at Nchanga Mine, before the MMD government privatised the mines.

He got his primary education from Nchanga Primary School in 1980 and did his secondary level at Chingola High School from 1988 to 1992.

Ng’andwe stood in 2016 as an independent candidate for Kamfinsa Constituency but lost to the incumbent PF MP Elario Musonda.

Kamfinsa Constituency is on the outskirts of Kitwe, covering Bupe, Kafue, Ndeke and Kamfinsa wards.

The famous residential areas include Kamfinsa where the name of the constituency comes from, Ndeke, Mulenga, Mukuba Natwange and Zambia-Tanzania compound,popularly called Zamtan.

A devout church elder at Pentecostal Assemblies of God, Kitwe Central Church (KCC), Ng’andwe is married to Patricia Banda. The couple has four daughters and a son (Dorcus, Deborah Temwani, Chikumbutso and Taza Mtethwa.

Ng’andwe has been a resident of Ndeke Village for 12 years.

With five Diplomas, Ng’andwe brags of 21 years experience in mining as an engineer.

He worked for Mopani Copper Mines Plc, Konkola Copper Mines, and Rethdeph Construction on various portfolios.

Ng’andwe has been branded as a sustainable development entrepreneur with team building skills and corporate governance. Besides, he has a record of practising social responsibility in the area to respond to people’s challenges.

He says Kamfinsa needs sustainable agriculture, education and health systems under transparent leadership.

Ng’andwe has been working with youths and women on various projects to help the people of Kamfinsa be self-sustaining.

“I do pledge to offer sustainably a well-developed system of transparent leadership. As a father of all the residents of Kamfinsa constituency, I shall recognise, uphold and respect the national values and principles and much-needed sustainable economic growth and social development through ‘empowering people first’,” he affirms.

Ng’andwe has also outlined what he calls visible leadership through his social contract, which he says will be viable for Kamfinsa residents.

He has pledged to honour his social contract with the people once elected as member of parliament.

He has further vowed not to work in isolation to change the lives of the people of Kamfinsa, but that he shall engage everyone to participate in community activities for the good of the area.

Ng’andwe says five political parties, including the ruling PF, have approached him to stand on their tickets.

He has nevertheless left it to the people of Kamfinsa to decide on which political party he should stand on.

He says he is willing to work with any political party as long as he shares in their ideology.

On his vision for the constituency, Ng’andwe desires to uplift the living standards of the people.

He says the rural part of the constituency has not received a fair share of development.

He says he will strongly tackle agricultural challenges in the area through the establishment of farming blocks.

Land titling is also a top item on his agenda, to enhance confidence in residents and tenants.

Ng’andwe says he will do more road infrastructure and schools in the area to change the narrative.

“On agricultural requirements and needs, I pledge to support and transform the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) to graduate small-scale farming to be self-sustaining. In the established farming blocks, we shall facilitate issuance of title deeds to enhance residents’ confidence and hope. I will facilitate timely distribution of fertilisers, seeds and other farming requirements,” Ng’andwe says.

On the social front, Ng’andwe says recognition and care for the aged in the area is part of his plan.

“I shall support and provide old age care services where our older generation shall receive the much-needed attention by prioritising the quality of care services through designing creative and all-inclusive interventions,” he says.

“Older people deserve to live a fulfilling life. Older people have contributed all their lives and built the Zambia and communities that we young ones are enjoying and the next generation shall inherit. So, it is their right that they are supported with fair and sustainable systems and responsive healthcare services.”

He hopes to facilitate the upgrading of compounds into townships with modern infrastructure and facilitate issuance of title deeds.

Ng’andwe notes that Kamfinsa Constituency has no facilities to talk about currently, but he is determined to change the story.

“I commit to all the pledges and policies that I have outlined in the social contract that I will sign with the people of Kamfinsa. My leadership in the area shall be bottom-upward consultative approach. This shall bring hope and confidence and as a result, we will see residents attain full potential of participation in their wellbeing,” he says.

Ng’andwe believes that with good plans in place, he will lobby to revamp the entire constituency.

“It is time we use our energy to develop the well-being of our people. No one will come and change the face of this country if we ourselves do not rise up and change. The meaningful development should come from us, the local resident of the area,” says Ng’andwe.

Ng’andwe has expressed confidence that he has done enough groundwork, and that people know him well.

“They are ready to vote for me, if elections were called today,” bubbles Ngandwe.