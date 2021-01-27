PF isn’t short of leaders to take over from ‘two-term’ Lungu – Mizi

RELYING on a non-existent court judgment will see a ruling party for the first time in the history of the world without a presidential candidate, says Olis Mizi.

Mizi, who is director at Drivers on the Highway, said there is no doubt President Edgar Lungu is one of the best lawyers the country has ever had.

“Truth be told, Levy Mwanawasa was able to follow the Constitution to the letter and interpret it accordingly unlike President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who has failed to come to the defence of the republican Constitution. The failure by President Lungu to protect and defend the Constitution would have seen him impeached. President Edgar Lungu allowed PF cabinet ministers to remain in office despite the dissolution of parliament. The matter went to Court and PF cabinet ministers were ordered to pay back. The rest is history,” Mizi said in a statement. “When the 2016 elections were petitioned, President Lungu did not hand over power to the Speaker of the National assembly as per republican Constitution. This is an impeachable offence. To date nothing has happened. We all know that, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has twice been elected and twice sworn in as per republican Constitution but he is still insisting that he is eligible to stand again against the republican Constitution which only allow a person to be elected twice like President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been elected twice and sworn in twice.”

He stated that there was no room for a third term for President Lungu.

“Again truth be told here there’s no room for third term under the republican Constitution and no Zambian court has ruled that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is eligible to stand in the 2021 general elections. Relying on the non-existent court judgment will see a ruling party for the first time in the history of the world without a presidential candidate,” Mizi stated. “The best the PF could do now before the 12th of August 2021 elections is to look for another presidential candidate before it’s too late and swallow the pride and arrogance that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will stand for the third time. After all PF is not short of leaders to take over from ECL who has served two terms.”

He stated that it was the duty of Zambians to defend the Constitution.

“It’s the duty of every Zambian regardless of one’s affiliation or status to stand up and defend the republican Constitution from manipulation and mutilation to accommodate one individual in the name of the President,” stated Mizi.