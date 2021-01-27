SOME MINISTERS, MPS ARE WITCHES…they are so dirty, says Chisunka

CHIEF Chisunka of the Ushi people of Mansa district says some politicians like members of parliament and government ministers practice witchcraft.

He is shocked that it is the “dirty” politicians who champion the mantra of ‘Zambia is a Christian nation.’

In an interview from his palace, Chisunka spoke about the introduced Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs.

He said the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, which President Edgar Lungu created in September 2016, was welcomed by some traditional leaders, while others did not.

“You’ll find that those old beliefs that were associated with chiefs, like ‘chiefs are into witchcraft and so on and so forth’ are not true, after all. Zambia is a Christian nation,” Chisunka said. “But what is happening now is that the dirtiest people are politicians. They are so dirty when it comes to issues of witchcraft. But the irony is that it’s them who are spearheading the ‘Zambia is a Christian’ saying.”

He added that if one went to most chiefdoms now, “we now have chaplains at our palaces.”

“Chiefs are striving hard to reduce issues of witchcraft. It’s now MPs and ministers who are mostly entangled into witchcraft. They are so dirty because of witchcraft!” he emphasised.

“As traditional leaders, they accuse us ati imfumu ishi sha buloshi fye (these chiefs are simply into witchcraft). But ubuloshi sana fye buli muli aba ama politicians pakweba ati baleba mufifulo (but serious witchcraft is being practised by these politicians so that they can be in positions of authority).”

Chisunka also pointed out that equally, “some pastors ebakwete sana nefya buloshi (are the ones who are into serious witchcraft).”

“It’s ministers, MPs, pastors who are now committed into witchcraft. Of course, it can’t be everybody. But some of them are wizards, witches,” charged Chisunka.