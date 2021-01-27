Tonga outlines education policy

THE 3RD-Liberation Movement says it strongly believes that education is the best equaliser of humanity, most formidable weapon to fighting corruption, poverty and ever-powerful tool for economic emancipation of any given nation worldwide.

Party president Enock Tonga said to the contrary, most politicians in Zambia had used education to suppress and oppress the majority by making sure that education is only accessed based on one’s ability to pay and not to learn, thereby maintaining very high illiteracy levels in Zambia.

He said education in Zambia must be revitalised, as well as reorganised to make the now and tomorrow generations proud of their achievements, history, culture and heritage.

Tonga said doing so would help build steady confidence in the learners, and the strong spirit of One Zambia, One Nation as it is taken to all the corners of the country with equal opportunities and standards.

He said the 3rd LM government would make every effort to ensure equal opportunity in accessing quality education to all the learners regardless of their geographical location in Zambia.

“We promise to create a harmonious and cohesive egalitarian Zambia that shall practice democratic tenets and values beyond the ballot box,” Tonga said. “This would be possible only when education accords due emphasis on economic freedom, end of politically engineered suffering, fair treatment for all, national integration, social cohesion, religious amity, national identity and allegiance.”

Tonga said it must also be analysed on how far education contributes to moral, ethical and humanistic values in the individuals and the nation as a whole.

“Our government believes that learned minds are free from manipulation, superstitions, hatred and violence; and become an important vehicle to strengthening national unity, social cohesion and religious amity,” he said. “Our obligation through education shall be to inculcate good moral and ethical values in individuals and Zambia at large. We must become a knowledge country, for knowledge is power and Zambia must reverberate with educated-skilled sons and daughters of high standards required to meet the many challenges facing her and beyond borders.”

He said this requires a selfless, courageous and visionary national-leadership to introduce all appropriate policy and structural adjustments.

Tonga said the highest priority would be given to addressing the bridging of the ever wide-gap between the poor and the rich in as far as accessing quality education for all is concerned, poor physical infrastructure in rural areas, acute shortage of teachers, lecturers and researchers, and also the employability factor associated with most of the courses.

He said education should not only lead to employability but also job creation and entrepreneurship by introducing a-national multi-skills orientation programme.

“We shall review and revise education system; the salary structures associated with the teaching staff in public schools from early childhood education to tertiary and most importantly, address the shortfall of faculty and related issues in the country,” he said. “The education system shall be made people-friendly and the credibility of the system shall be restored at all cost. We believe that the best investment any nation would undertake is to educate her own people for it yields the best dividends. We, therefore, choose to spending the public funds more in quality education than any other sector of our economy and involve the private sector too, for this is good for our country.”

Tonga said under a 3rd LM government the basic objective of providing quality tertiary education which shall be based on someone’s ability to learn and not to pay, shall not only be the rapid advancement of the well to do in society, but also to improve the lot of the last person in the line.

He said the contents of education would be redesigned to prepare the students to understand and be able take on without fear the current and future challenges and to further equip themselves with skills that can help them adjust in the fast changing global village.

Tonga said the party would review the laws to facilitate possible opening up of opportunities for the youths to earn money while learning and close interaction between industry and academia.

He said bursaries would be given to all deserving students fairly and timely.

Tonga said there would no bursaries or otherwise to the children of all government workers who shall be classified as able to take their children to school such as the child of the President, member of parliament, minister, permanent secretary, diplomats and many others.