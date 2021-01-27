Unpacking M&E with Dr. Kanyamuna: making institutional choices on locating the M&E function

TODAY, we turn to appreciating the function of monitoring and evaluation (M&E) and more succinctly, to make a choice where it should be located within an organisational set-up. The literature varies in its views on the correct placement of an M&E unit within the organisation. Certainly, the M&E function must work collaboratively with the planning and budget functions. Some organisations give the M&E function separate and equal placement within the organisation, others co-locate the M&E function with the budget or planning function. If M&E is mandated primarily for accountability (i.e. did the organisation spend its funds wisely in pursuit of organisational goals?), then the best place for the M&E function may be outside the primary organisation—such as the United States Government Accountability Office (GAO) or the World Bank’s Independent Evaluation Group (IEG), or DFID’s Department of Evaluation. These M&E units provide an independent review function of an organisation’s programme.

Likewise, there may be a need to create a separate evaluation office or function for operations research and/or programme evaluation. This evaluation unit would focus on evaluation only, and not on typical process implementation and monitoring exercises. The alternatives of locating M&E units independently or as part of a planning or programming division both have advantages and disadvantages. There is not one correct option. It is necessary to strike a balance, and all factors that could influence the dynamics within the organisation are taken into account before a decision is made where to place the unit. What has worked in some contexts is to place the M&E unit within the policy and planning unit and to create a senior post to lead the M&E unit. This gives the M&E unit sufficient authority and some autonomy to initiate new actions, get budgets approved, and so forth. The following questions may help you decide where to place an M&E unit in your organization: What have been previous experiences with M&E units within the organisation? What are your organisation’s culture and leadership styles? Which people are currently employed to fulfill M&E positions? How does your organisation view its information-sharing role and what priority does it give to M&E? What are the major challenges facing the M&E unit internally? What are the major decisions that the M&E unit needs to make? What are the future intentions of the organisation on M&E and information sharing?

While the questions above are useful towards making prudent decisions, it is crucial to know that advantages and disadvantages of locating M&E units within a planning unit, as a stand-alone unit, or indeed as a sub-contracted out unit. The advantages associated with placing an M&E unit within the Planning unit would include: M&E functions being better linked to policy and planning processes; M&E unit likely to play stronger role in Joint Annual Programme Reviews; and create better opportunities for M&E to be mainstreamed. However, possible disadvantages could be less authority, autonomy and power; more bureaucratic processes; managed by a person who may not be technically proficient in M&E; and M&E spokesperson may not be an advocate of a results culture.

Further, when an M&E unit is created as a stand-alone unit, the advantages likely to accrue include more autonomy, authority and power; quicker decision making; and less bureaucratic procedures. These are lacking in many organisations, regardless of whether they were government or non-government agencies. But there are some disadvantages that could come with this choice -M&E not mainstreamed within the organisation or within planning processes; M&E may be seen by staff as a policing function; M&E results and processes may not be well understood by staff; and the distinction or complement between M&E and programme management/coordination may not well be understood or implemented.

With regard to M&E being a subcontracted service, the advantages would involve M&E activities leading to a strong results focus whereby no performance, no pay; salary scales will not be bound by public service; and performance-based contracts would generate high level of institutional performance. For the disadvantages, this option would lead to M&E being seen as practically an outsourced function; also lead to the higher cost of M&E; M&E seen as not being mainstreamed in the organisation’s functions; and the M&E Contractor may not officially represent the organisation in meetings or make decisions on its behalf. These are important factors to remember when making a decision on where to place the M&E function in any organisation. Due diligence is required on the part of the organisation’s management to make a prudent and informed choice regarding the appropriate location for the M&E function.

Given the above, it is crucial to always remember that M&E responsibilities need to be formally assigned to individual posts in the organisational structure. Employees are more likely to fulfill tasks that are officially assigned to them and for which their performance is explicitly rewarded. This makes it critical that each organisation involved in M&E be given specific M&E functions, so that these M&E functions can be assigned to relevant posts. Unless the organisation’s M&E functions are assigned to specific posts in the organisation, it is unlikely that people in the organisation will execute M&E functions on their own initiative. Further, embedding M&E into an organisation does not require fulltime staff in all cases. Responsibility for M&E and M&E functions in an organisational structure does not necessarily require new staff appointments. Although in some cases, posts may be needed with full-time staff dedicated to M&E tasks (i.e., M&E officers, data clerks, and statisticians in an M&E unit), existing staff could also have M&E responsibilities assigned to them, in addition to their regular responsibilities. But this choice cannot be sustained and only tenable in the initial stages of setting up an M&E unit.

Therefore, human resource planning and management is paramount in retaining good quality staff. Once organisations with M&E functions have identified and defined the positions required to execute them, the posts must be filled with appropriately skilled individuals. These individuals (human resources) need to be managed well. This requires responsive human resource (HR) policies, systems, and strategies and sound HR practices to retain good quality staff. In many organisations including government agencies, M&E staff are those rejected from other departments. They have no idea about the technicalities of the function of M&E. I thought it was important to reflect on these aspects as the M&E functionality has taken centre stage in various development organisations not only among international development organisations, but governments too. Aluta continua for a systematised Zambian economy for evidence-based development.

Dr. Vincent Kanyamuna holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Monitoring and Evaluation and is lecturer and researcher at the University of Zambia, Department of Development Studies. For comments and views, email: vkanyamuna@unza.zm