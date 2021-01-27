We’ll defend democracy with our blood, says Liswaniso

WE will defend our democracy with our blood and will not allow President Edgar Lungu to tear down our nation, says Gilbert Liswaniso.

In a statement yesterday, Liswaniso, the UPND deputy national youth chairman, said President Lungu’s increased attack on constitutionalism and democracy will be met with necessary strength from the collective solidarity of the Zambian people.

He urged the President to read the history of the Zambian people’s resolve and resilience against attacks on its statehood.

“It is very well documented right from the one party dictatorship to late president [Frederick] Chiluba’s third term attempt and to the monstrous Bill 10 of President Edgar Lungu himself,” Liswaniso said. “Mr Lungu has always threatened that he will arrest opposition party leaders and their supporters for exercising their constitutional and democratic right to associate and assemble…”

He said President Lungu must stop being petty and vindictive.

He said if President Lungu was serious with his threats, he should expand the jail walls and oil his automatic rifles and service his police armored vehicles.

Liswaniso declared that, “We are ready to go in there, we are ready to defend our freedom and our democracy with our blood. It won’t be the first time that his guns and pangas will have killed innocent Zambians; it won’t be the first time that his teargas will have choked citizens. Mapenzi Chibulo, Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and Joseph Kaunda were cut down by a hail of bullets from Mr Lungu’s AK47s.”

“Vespers Shimuzhila choked and died of teargas; if Liswaniso is next on the line because he defended democracy and free speech, then I will have died as a worthy hero and not a coward, but there will be other Liswanisos that will be created by my death. Enough is enough of you Mr Edgar Lungu, we are clearly tired of you, Zambians have been traumatised by your brutal, bitter and divisive behaviour,” he said.

Liswaniso said President Lungu should not be threatening and terrorising his way from election to election and think he would always get away with it.

“This time around, we will make a stand and defend our land, our heritage, our oneness and our values as a people. We will bring back our lost dignity and pride as an upright, free and united citizenry,” he said.

He noted that President Lungu had clearly betrayed the values and principles on which Zambia was founded upon by the country’s freedom fighters vowing that in August he must pack up and go whether he likes it or not.

Over the weekend President Lungu warned that anyone who wanted to take over from him must wait till 2026 or 2031 when he would be completely done.