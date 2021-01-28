FIFA CLEARS KAMANGA FOR COUNCIL SEAT

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has passed the FIFA integrity check which clears him to contest the FIFA executive council seat.

But in a case of the proverbial ‘fall from grace’ CAF president Ahmad Ahmad, who was very recently banned for abuse of office, failed the test.

This includes serving CAF vice-president Constanti Omari of the DRC, who is also acting president in Ahamd’s absence.

Omari has reportedly appealed the verdict.

FIFA yesterday announced the list of eligible candidates for the March elective congress at which a new CAF executive will be ushered into office.

Three of the 20 names submitted to FIFA for clearance have failed the integrity test, reducing the number to 17 candidates for various FIFA positions.

“In this respect, we kindly inform you that the Review Committee has, based on the information available, declared the following candidates eligible for the respective positions: Mr Patrice Thlopane Motsepe (FIFA vice-president), Mr Jacques Anouma (FIFA vice-president), Mr Ahmed Yahya (FIFA vice-president), Mr Andrew Kamanga, Mr Aamaju Pinnick, Mr Lamin Kaba Bajo, Mr Nicholas Mwendwa,” reads the letter signed by chairman of the FIFA review committee Mukul Mugdal. “Mr Wallace Karia, Mr Walter Nyamilandu, Mr Faouzi Lekjaa, Mr Gustavo Ndong, Mr Hany Rida, Mr Mamotou Toure, Mr Maturine De Chacus, Ms Isha Johansen and Ms Lydia Nsekera (all FIFA executive council seats for respective CAF regions). On the other hand, the review committee has decided that the following candidates are not eligible for the respective positions; Mr Ahmad Ahmad because of a sanction imposed by the FIFA Ethics Committee and violations of the FIFA Code of Ethics; Mr Constant Omari because of an on-going formal investigation by the FIFA Ethics Committee and Mr Khiredine Zetch because of failing to report sanctions imposed by CAF and the Professional Football League of Algeria.”

And a letter to Kamanga read: “We refer to our correspondence dated 18th November, 2020 regarding the subject matter. In this regard, we kindly inform you that the Review Committee has declared you eligible for the position of member of the FIFA council.”

Kamanga, who is also a serving member on the seven-man FIFA audits and compliance committee, is up against five other candidates for the two FIFA council seats reserved for the English speaking block in CAF.

The other candidates are Malawi’s Walter Nyamilandu, Wallace Karia of Tanzania, Lamin Banjo of Gambia, Amaju Pinnick of Nigeria and Nick Mwendwa of Kenya.

If South African billionaire owner of Mamelodi Sundowns wins the election as new CAF president, only one candidate from the English block will qualify to the FIFA council, as Motsepe automatically becomes FIFA vice-president, a council member from the English block.

But Motsepe and Ivorian Anouma remain outsiders as Yahya who has strong backing in CAF and Senghor who has Ahamd’s backing are favourites to land the CAF top job.