Just Politics by Aaron Ng’ambi: Attack on the US Capitol

It must have been the shock of the century, as jaws of many people dropped in dismay. Just about 2pm Eastern Standard Time, on January 6th, 2021 the mob advanced towards the sacred grounds of democracy in the United States. In full view of cameras and before the eyes of the world, the highly charged crowd carrying signs and weapons in the name of “freedom of expression” did the unthinkable. And to make matters worse, this is the same crowd of whom President Donald Trump consistently referred to as patriots when he addressed them earlier before the assault. The disgraced president was very instructive in his attempt to hype these so-called patriots, as he lured them to march on the US Capitol and Pennsylvania Avenue. Time stopped and everything came to a standstill, as people watched the rioting and vandalism on what all consider to be the sacred grounds of the most powerful nation in the world. The majority of the American people glued to their televisions or social media platforms buried their heads in shame, but quickly rose up to express nothing but displeasure at the rioters. And perhaps, this has always been the saving grace for America as we know it; the good always triumphs over evil in troubled times.

To speak of the event on January 6, 2020 without highlighting the deep-rooted problems of America in context would be nothing but doing injustice to our readers. The main reason why the entire world looks up to the United States as an excellent example of democracy is simply because in this country the people govern through strong institutions. The trust, faith, and confidence that people have in the executive, the legislature and judiciary is unwavering. There is no America as we know it if all of a sudden the country is governed by one strong man or woman at the expense of strong institutions. This is probably the most significant mistake of the many mistakes made by Donald J. Trump. In this day and age, in the United States of America, the president attempted to make himself the invincible cult-like figure to which his followers would have to be more loyal than to the American institutions. For example, the president attempted to discredit the judiciary after the courts stood firm in upholding the November election results in all the petitioned States. And not to forget the manner in which the President repeatedly attacked the mass media over the years calling the fourth estate as fake. These are visible marks of a dictator, which should have been long condemned by all well-meaning people of conscience as an eminent threat to the values of America.

The failure to stand up to Trumpism by the good people of the United States, when there was still a chance to do so only paved way for the catastrophic attack on Capitol Hill that fateful day.

The petition of the disputed general elections of 2016 in Zambia did not even see the light of day in the courts of law due to some elements of corruption from the ruling party descending upon the judiciary. However, of all the past disputed elections where the opposition political parties have successfully petitioned the outcome of an elections with evidence of fraud and election malpractices presented before the courts, the verdict in such petitions have always been predictable, with the exception of Kenya in 2017.

Notwithstanding the doctrine of separation of powers, the Constitutional Courts in Zambia and many African countries always rule in favour of the ruling party in a disputed election regardless of what the evidence may be. This is always the case because the judiciary is fearful of the overarching arm of the executive and the party in power. Therefore, in our beloved country, the credibility of such institutions of democracy hangs in the balance because the ordinary people no longer have confidence in the courts of law as the last resort for redress. In contrast, the independence of the judiciary in the United States of America is admirable. As the Trump administration petitioned the outcome of the November 3, 2020 election citing fraud but without any shred of evidence, the courts stood up for justice without fear or favour. Such is the uniqueness of the country we know as the United States of America. It does not matter who is in power or who is in control of the white house, be it conservatives or liberals for such titles have no bearing in the collective pursuit of justice. When the independent institutions of democracy are called upon to do the right thing, the people rest assured that the verdict will be just and fair, especially in this democratic dispensation.

In the final analysis, we have to say that the lessons we have learned from president Donald J. Trump and his 4-year term in office is that power is not permanent and no one should be above the law in any country. So, we hope and pray that those who are entrusted with the mantle of leadership among us will serve the people with distinction and humility. No one ever imagined that the most powerful man on the planet would be barred permanently from all social media platforms such as Facebook and twitter. Also, we should never forget that no particular individual is bigger than any country. Everything that a leader says or does has consequences, be it an American president or a president of the Republic of Zambia. Perhaps, the significant difference between the two current leaders is the extent to which they are held accountable for their actions. Trump has been impeached twice in a bipartisan effort by the house of Representatives; something we have never experienced in Zambia. Nonetheless, the days when elected officials would use deceptive means to mislead the masses are long gone. Therefore, politicians are supposed to be the servants of the people and not the other way round. Hence, let me encourage all of you my fellow citizens to never forget those arrogant politicians or so-called leaders as we approach the elections on August 12 year. Our vote is the sure way for us to hold corrupt, selfish, and arrogant so-called leaders accountable for their actions. The Patriotic Front government led by President Lungu will do well to learn from the experiences of president Trump, as he went about not listening to the people and disparaging the media. No serious leadership deliberately overlooks its failures or mistakes by seeking to shift blame on others even when the people can clearly see who is at fault. The PF should work on this as a matter of principle and take more responsibility of all that has gone wrong in our country, and perhaps that would be the first step in trying to fix everything that is broken.

Email; aaronngambi@yahoo.com