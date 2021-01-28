Lungu’s tours are COVID-19 super spreaders – Nzowa

THE opposition DP says President Edgar Lungu must suspend his COVID-19 “super spreader” gatherings in selected parts of the country.

On Friday last week, President Lungu returned from a five-day tour of Isoka, Mafinga, Chama, Chinsali, Mpika and Kanchibiya districts of Muchinga Province.

Democratic Party (DP) national chairman Nedson Nzowa said such movements by the President did not help to counter the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

“My feeling is that he should stop these travels he’s making, visiting provinces. The nation now, just like the world at large, is passing through a very difficult time,” Nzowa said in an interview.

“All these plans he has of visiting places for campaigns or is it touring developmental projects, as they tell us, should be suspended. Where he is going, people are gathering and that’s a super spreader of the disease.”

The former Kabushi member of parliament is disappointed that instead of being a good example of stopping the coronavirus, “President Lungu has become a super spreader, because people are gathering to meet him wherever he goes.”

“Those are super spreader gatherings! He is not helping the nation at all. He is exacerbating the problem of COVID-19,” said Nzowa. “So, I humbly ask him to suspend all public event programmes until further notice. Other political parties are not gathering, because they know the implications. So, let Mr Lungu stop it, in the interest of the people.”