NDC official advises opposition alliance leaders to emulate M’membe by adopting candidates

THE National Democratic Congress youth wing in Central Province has prodded leaders of the opposition alliance to give a roadmap for young people ahead of the 2021 general elections.

And the youth wing says instead of having boardroom meetings, opposition alliance partners Charles Milupi, Chishimba Kambwili, Hakaindfe Hichilema and others should Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe and start identifying and adopting parliamentary and mayoral candidates.

National Democratic Congress Central Province youth chairman Delkins Bwalya observed that while it was undisputable that leaders of the opposition alliance had been engaging each other at national level and making recommendations, the information being shared at such platforms was not trickling down to the lower organs of opposition political parties.

He pointed out that the continued reluctance by leaders of the opposition alliance to avail information obtaining at national level with the lower structures was creating anxiety among young people.

Bwalya said that the NDC youth wing would want the leaders of the opposition alliance to guide them on mechanisms that have been put in place that would enable young people effectively startegise for the August polls.

“The National Democratic Congress youths in Central Province are deeply concerned with the continued silence with regard to what is currently happening or what the leaders of the opposition alliance have been discussing in the background and which direction we should take as we head towards the 221 general elections,” Bwalya said. “We know for a fact that our leaders in the opposition alliance have seriously been engaging each other on this issue but their failure to avail us with information relating to the recommendations they have been making is leaving the youths in the dark. What they are discussing at national level is not reaching the lower organs of the political parties in this alliance. As a result, this is creating a lot of anxiety among young people. They are running out of patience as the August 12 general elections draw near…time is running out! We are therefore requesting our leaders in the opposition alliance to address us, of course, in privacy, so that we know the mechanisms and strategies that they have put in place and the way forward.”

Bwalya noted that some opposition political parties such as the Socialist Party had already started adopting candidates to contest parliamentary seats, an indication that the party leadership was prepared for the August 12 polls.

He said the NDC youth wing in Central Province had been wondering why leaders of the opposition alliance were not taking a leaf from what was happening in the Socialist Party.

“While we are still waiting for our leaders in the opposition alliance to guide us on the electoral way forward, other opposition political parties are busy mobilising party structures and identifying people to contest elections. The Socialist Party has already embarked on the process of identifying candidates, our leaders in the alliance are not coming out on this issue. In the case of the Socialist Party, under the leadership of Comrade Fred M’membe, and him adopting candidates, he looks prepared for the August general elections,” Bwalya observed. “The Socialist Party has already started adopting its parliamentary and mayoral candidates…. And the party leadership is announcing its parliamentary candidates publicly. So instead of having boardroom meetings, our leaders in the opposition alliance in Mr. Charles Milupi, Mr. Chishimba Kambwili, Mr Hakaindfe Hichilema and others should emulate Comrade M’membe and start identifying and adopting parliamentary and mayoral candidates.”