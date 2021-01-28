PF member fumes at being branded misplaced agent of Lameck Managani

FAILED bill 10 advocate Chishala Chilufya claims opposition MPs who shot down the amendment bill are now crying for it.

Chishala says Eastern Province needs people like Lameck Mangani to push the economic agenda.

Responding to caller who questioned his support for the failed bill 10 when he featured on Breeze FM political hour, Chilufya, who premised his discussion on calling for Mangani’s comeback into active politics, claimed that some educated people were ignorant.

“Do you know what has happened to bill 10? Who are crying for bill 10 now? It’s the same MPs who shot it down! That’s why I am saying ignorance has got no limit; even people who have been to school sometimes are ignorant,” he said. “The people who are crying for bill 10 now are members of parliament from the opposition because they didn’t know what they were shooting. The people who are crying for bill 10 include the womenfolk, youths and traditional leaders, so who has lost?”

Chishala said those who shot down bill 10 associated it to President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility.

“I knew what was coming, those who shot bill 10 only associated bill 10 with the eligibility of President Lungu without knowing that President Lungu is going to stand. So that’s why I am saying ignorance is not about going to school,” he said.

Chishala, who is the former chairperson for agriculture in the MMD, said Mangani should contest this year’s election as member of parliament for Chipata Central so that he helps sort out the social and political issues in the province.

“We are not stopping people from coming to contest, that is their choice but I am saying at the moment, we need people like Mangani. The critical issue at the moment is the point of realisation that we need someone who can give a political direction and that person is Mangani,” he said.

Chishala said President Lungu meant well and that he needed a team to help him develop the province.

Earlier, a caller, who only identified himself as a Mr Zulu from Petauke, called for credible messengers.

“If you have a messenger who is not credible and is delivering your message, that message will be contaminated. I don’t think Chishala Chilufya is a good messenger. He is associated with a campaign that has not been successful, he is just coming from bill 10, campaigning countrywide and it disastrously failed because of failure to understand,” he said. “He doesn’t understand the political dynamics of this country, he has tried to explain here and there but does not come out very well. You cannot be thinking about Mangani now when we are moving forward not forward because of UPND but forward in-terms of progress.”

Zulu said the development of Chipata does not end at Mangani but it was beyond him.

“If Mangani has done his part, let’s find somebody else, he or she can come from anywhere. Now for Chishala to tell us today that Mangani is key or an answer to the social economic dynamics of Chipata is misplaced,” said Zulu.

But Chishala angrily told the caller that he was also misplaced in his contribution.

Later, the caller said Chishala was a wrong agent going by his response to concerns that he raised.